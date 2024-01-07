County Commissioners to tackle multiyear capital improvement plan

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — The El Paso County Commissioners Court will discuss future capital spending at its meeting on Monday, Jan. 8.

The Commissioners Court will discuss its Fiscal Year Multiyear Capital Plan.

The discussion is expected to take place in the afternoon and will be in a hybrid format both in person at the County Commissioners Courtroom at 500 E. San Antonio, 3rd floor, and virtually.

County officials say they are using last year’s process as a blueprint for what they are doing this year. Last year, they held over 20 public meetings and discussions with civic groups to ensure widespread public input.

The upcoming series of discussions and meetings aims to mirror this inclusive approach, according to the County.

“We are preparing to begin a process that considers all of our capital needs over the next several years,” said Director of Strategic Development Jose Landeros said. “We are going to start off with a presentation that outlines what the year ahead looks like.”

The discussion will potentially cover improvements to parks, public safety, and other crucial County services.

El Paso County residents are encouraged to attend the meeting, either in person or virtually, to share their perspectives and priorities.

To watch the meeting, visit: https://www.youtube.com/@elpasocountycommissionerscourt. To

participate in public comment, call (888) 835-7276 or 888-8 EL PASO. Members of the public may also participate via videoconference by visiting: https://www.epcounty.com/public-comment.htm.



Agendas will be posted online at: https://elpaso.novusagenda.com/AgendaPublic/. If you have any questions or need additional assistance, call (915) 546-2215

