County commits remainder of $8.4 million in COVID-19 ARPA funds

BRANCH COUNTY — County Commissioners approved earlier this month the final allocation of its $8.4 million share of American Rescue Plan Act funds to help with the economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Local governments must report by year's end on how they will spend those federal dollars by Dec. 31, 2026.

The commission pared down the original $14.3 million in requests from internal and not-for-profit organizations.

Commissioner chair Tim Stoll, administrator Bud Norman, commissioners Tom Matthew and Jon Houtz during the workshop.

Countywide broadband

For countywide broadband internet, $1 million in addition to $42,000 for a feasibility study and $10,000 for an analysis audit of the study was approved.

In June, the state approved a $22.3 million Realizing Opportunity with Broadband Infrastructure Networks grant, called ROBIN, after commissioners committed the $1 million in ARPA money.

Frontier North Inc., as a partner, will build internet service to the unserved areas of the county with high-speed broadband at an estimated cost of $38 million.

The telecommunication company will pay the difference and operate the system. Work will start in the spring, according to Frontier.

Additional sheriff deputies

The county will hire and equip six deputies to help cover 24-hour sheriff road patrol using $1.298 million.

Townships across the county passed a resolution this spring urging the return of 24-hour road patrol after an increase in overnight thefts and larcenies.

Sheriff John Pollack said six new deputies are the minimum needed to replace 11 laid off in 2013 after budget cuts forced by falling revenues from the 2008-09 recession.

Commissioners committed in June to adding the additional deputies in the 2024 and 2025 budgets using ARPA money.

Future commissions must now address the funding after 2025.

Pollack previously told the Union Township board that new hires, mostly from corrections staff, are in the pipeline. Pollack stated the 24-hour coverage will start in March or April when they are certified and trained.

EMT training and employee retention

The county used $150,000 in ARPA funds to recruit and retain EMT employees for LifeCare.

Since last summer, the county has paid tuition to train EMTs who agreed to work for LifeCare under its county contract to alleviate staffing shortages, which caused delays in response times.

Commissioners ended their two-tier pay plan last year to recruit and retain employees. To pay the increased salaries, $500,00 from ARPA went into the general fund.

Final allocations

Commissioners had approved allocations of the remaining funds in its Dec. 6 work session before the formal Dec. 12 vote. Intense lobbying and split votes decided final appropriations.

County building upgrades and renovation received $3 million

Commissioners replaced $1.75 million in the general fund for revenue lost during the COVID-19 pandemic.

After five years of deficit operation, commissioners gave the Dearth Community Center $600,000 to refurbish and upgrade the fairground facility.

Commissioners agreed to provide $50,000 in seed money to the local Michigan Childcare Network group to help increase daycare programs in the county.

