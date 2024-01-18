County Connections: Baltimore church holding Mardi Gras fundraiser

"An American has not seen the United States until he has seen Mardi-Gras in New Orleans." – Mark Twain

First celebrated in the United States at the turn of the 18th Century, Mardi Gras emerged as a celebratory feast before the restrictions of Lenten fast. Tracing its American roots to Mobile, Alabama, Mardi Gras – also called Shrove Tuesday and Fat Tuesday – is commemorated through a variety of traditions, both religious and secular. Foremost among them, however, is New Orleans’ recognition of Mardi Gras, which has infused this event with the pageantry and multicultural flair that have become its hallmarks.

“We know Mardi Gras happens more places than the Deep South, explained Betty Kleen, a former Louisiana native who now calls Baltimore home.

Kleen is coordinating a first-ever Mardi Gras fundraiser for Baltimore’s Christ United Methodist Church, sponsored by Joy Sunday School. Infused with educational elements, the event is catered to children and adults alike, and is open to all community members interested in a little Mardi Gras fun.

Drawing upon her personal experiences, Kleen hopes to bring authentic Cajun flair to the evening, which will support the Church’s general fund. As Kleen explains, these fundraiser dollars will help address a variety of ongoing needs, including music, Sunday school supplies, and support for the preschool program.

Paying homage to the spirit of community at the heart of Mardi Gras, the dinner will be hand prepared by members of the congregation, featuring traditional faire such as New Orleans style chicken and sausage jambalaya, vegetarian red beans and rice, salad, and French bread.

“You have to have the French bread in a Louisiana meal,” shared Kleen.

For dessert, the congregation is offered a beloved Mardi Gras staple, King Cake. “It’s not a cake like a birthday cake,” Kleen continued.

A ring cake made of sweet yeast bread and decorated in the Mardi Gras colors of gold, green and purple, King Cake is believed to have taken its name from the three Kings who traveled to find the infant Jesus.

But no Mardi Gras event would be complete without music to warm the heart and soul.

“We will have songs that you might hear on a Mardi Gras parade route,” said Kleen. Songs will include traditional Mardi Gras music, including Mardi Gras Mumbo and When the Saints Go Marching In.

“I might even teach everyone how to Second Line,” she chuckled, referencing a style of dance seen frequently during the New Orleans’ parades.

Rounding out the Mardi Gras party will be games and activities, face painting, masks, beads, and costume contests for children, adults, and groups of up to five people.

And though dollars raised will support programs such as the Church’s Sunday school initiative, Kleen stresses that it is a party for all community members. “There will be plenty of room to move around and socialize,” Kleen affirmed.

The fundraiser will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 10, in the Family Life Center at 700 South Main Street, Baltimore. Cost of admission is $20 per adult and $10 each for children ages 3 to 10. There is no charge for children under 2.

Tickets may be purchased starting Jan. 22 by calling 740-862-4343 or visiting the Christ United Methodist Church of Baltimore office from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

While there will be a limited number of tickets available at the door for increased cost, presale tickets are strongly encouraged to manage food quantities. But that doesn’t mean that the parishioners are planning for a small gathering - on the contrary. Hoping to create a memorable event with maximum impact, Kleen is ready to welcome the community in true Mardi Gras style – big and bold.

“We would love to see 200 people come out. The more people we have the more fun it will be!”

Upcoming events

Saturday, Jan. 27, starting at 6:30 a.m., bundle up to experience Winterfest at Buckeye Lake. The frozen festivities include fireworks, music, live appearances from Benny the Bass and specials local businesses. Winterfest events begin at 6:30 a.m. at North Shore Ramp in Buckeye Lake as Benny makes his prediction for the spring. For more information, visit https://buckeyelakecc.com/winterfest/ or check out BLRCC Buckeye Lake Winterfest on Facebook.

Saturday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, April 28, the Decorative Arts Center of Ohio presents From Struggle to Strength: Inspiring Journeys of Central Ohio’s Refugee Community. Through the photography of Tariq Tarey, the exhibit will chronicle the journeys of Central Ohio residents who fled danger and uncertainty in the hope of a better life. This exhibit is funded in part by the Ohio Holocaust and Genocide Memorial and Education Commission, as well as by PNC Arts Alive. More information can be found by visiting http://www.decartsohio.org/.

Sunday, Jan. 28, the United Way Polar Plunge returns to the Buckeye Lake Winery. Participation fee is $35 for individuals and $120 for a team of four. Activities begin at 11 a.m. and include live music, wine, and prizes for winning Team and Individual costumes. To register, visit https://www.uwayfairfieldco.org/polar-plunge.

Thank you for your ideas and feedback! Please contact me about local events at tkellyfairfieldcounty@gmail.com and follow me on Instagram @tracy.mischelle.kelly.

This article originally appeared on Lancaster Eagle-Gazette: County Connections: Baltimore church holding Mardi Gras fundraiser