County To Consider $63K For New Hillcrest Football Scoreboard

TUSCALOOSA, AL — Fresh off a successful 11-3 season with first-year coach Jamie Mitchell, the Hillcrest High School Patriots football team could soon be on the receiving end of a new state-of-the-art scoreboard and video system.

The Tuscaloosa County Commission on Wednesday is set to vote on a $63,972 contribution from District 3 Community Development funds to go toward the overall cost of $121,977 for the project.

District 3 County Commissioner Mark Nelson told Patch the difference will be covered by funds raised by Hillcrest High School, in addition to a contribution from Buffalo Rock — the soft drink provider for Hillcrest High School.

The funds will ultimately purchase a new 15’ x 20’ digital video scoreboard for the north endzone area, in addition to a new new 7’x 18’ auxiliary scoreboard in the south endzone area.

Nelson said the new additions will benefit not just the Hillcrest High School program, but the middle school, elementary and club programs in the area and the community overall.

"This new scoreboard will enhance fan engagement as it provides live video, scoreboard data, advertising and video replay which can be adapted for multiple sports such as football, track, soccer and other uses of the field including marching band performances, movie nights and graduation ceremonies," he said. "The timing of this project coincides with the installation of a new synthetic surface, funded by the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education which will allow increased usage of the facility by the community during the entire year."

The Tuscaloosa County Commission has been a noted benefactor of TCSS football programs, including $1.4 million approved last September for a new turf playing surface, as Patch previously reported.

Nelson went on to explain the new scoreboard will also allow the opportunity for increased fundraising with digital advertising options, increased student participation in the areas of video production, graphic design and broadcasting and promotion of school programs and activities.

"This project is another example of the continued partnership between the Tuscaloosa County Commission and the Tuscaloosa County Board of Education," he said. "I think one of the best things about this project is that it enhances and improves a facility that is used by and benefits our entire community, not just for athletics but also promotes many other areas of student growth and participation not only at Hillcrest High School but at our local middle and elementary high schools and throughout our area."

The Tuscaloosa County Commission is set for its regular meeting on Wednesday, March 30.

