County considers building new eastern corridor

Jan. 15—Daviess County officials are planning for the development of a road corridor that will extend completely through the county from north to south. The proposal would include chip and seal work that would then create a paved path from the Greene County line to the Portersville Bridge.

County highway supervisor Chris Winkler has proposed the $1 million project. It would pick up where the updated portions of CR 900 E. end and extend down to CR 700 S. and eventually tie into the Portersville Road.

"It's a gravel road. There are probably 100 cars per day now but we have 22 square miles of county there without access to a paved road," said Winkler. "We have to continue to develop roads so that businesses and housing can go in."

The seven miles of hard surface road would be done originally as chip and seal at a cost of $1 million and would take county crews about three years to complete. Money from the project would come from the Commissioners Road Fund and from money that had previously been directed toward the northern sections of CR 900 E. during its reconstruction.

"If we want our county to develop, if we are going to bring in housing and business then we will need to do some work on our roads, because we know Knox County and Greene County and Martin County are not going to do it for us," said Winkler.

"It is future thinking to try and get the rest of the county opened up," said President of the Daviess County Commissioners Nathan Gabhart. "This could help open up the rest of the county for growth. With what we are looking at over the next decade opening up this southern part of the county sounds like a great idea."

Construction began last month on the long-anticipated microchip plant in the Daviess County section of the WestGate Tech Park. The plant is expected to be home to multiple chip companies and hundreds of high paying jobs by 2026. The developers have expanded the project since it was announced more than one year ago, and there are indications that the effort will result in hundreds of support and auxiliary jobs.

"Barr-Reeve is a well-known school system and if people are moving to Daviess County because of the chip-plant they may want to move into that school district," said Commissioner Ron Arnold. "That means we need to consider areas for development. There are a lot of questions about what else will be needed."

Arnold says developments in tech-education at Washington, and a growing reputation at North Daviess have those areas also as potential growth targets. He wants the county to consider future development with a wider scope.

"I don't mind pulling money back for development but before we commit, we need to look at a lot of things. I know there are also some things going on with housing around Odon and North Daviess is a good school system," said Arnold. "We need to make this a county wide development discussion."