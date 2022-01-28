County cops offer $5,000 reward in fatal Selden Park shooting

Jan. 28—After more than a month without an arrest in the fatal shootout at Selden Park on Dec. 26, Glynn County Police are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the shooting death of 18-year-old Amondrick Tujuane Roberts.

Police announced the reward Friday afternoon. An argument involving numerous involving numerous people around 8:15 p.m. that Sunday erupted in gunfire, during which Roberts suffered a gunshot. He was taken by ambulance to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital, where he died.

A young father, Roberts was defending his brother in the argument when he was shot, County Police Chief Jacques Battiste said. Those with information about the shooting are asked to call the county police department at 912-554-7806, or email at: gcpdcrimetips@glynncounty-ga.gov.

"Anyone with information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible may be eligible for this cash reward," police said Friday in a statement announcing the reward.

In addition to the numerous witnesses, police believe there are cellphone videos and photos of the deadly shooting. Such electronic evidence might also lead to a break in this case and the person providing it could be eligible for the cash reward, police said.

Video footage and photos can be submitted anonymously to the police department by uploading to this link: https://glynncountypdga.evidence.com/axon/citizen/public/seldon_park_shooting. The link will request a cellphone number, which is necessary to provide a secure direct link, police said. The resulting text messaged link will connect to a secure portal, into which to upload the video or photos, police said.

"The Glynn County Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in our pursuit of justice and efforts to bring some peace to this family," the statement said.

The Selden Park incident is among three shootouts in and around Brunswick in recent weeks for which investigators continue to seek arrests.

Also, Brunswick police issued arrest warrants this week for two men who remain at large after an early morning shooting on Jan. 22 left one man dead and five other people injured at the Bamboo Lounge, 2717 U.S. Highway 17.

Brandon Capers, 32, died of gunshot wound incurred while participating in the gunfight, which occurred inside the bar at around 12:30 a.m., police said. Four women and another man were caught in the crossfire and suffered gunshot wounds, police said.

Police issued an arrest warrant for Antonio Duncan, 27, of Brunswick, charging him with murder, possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. Police issued an arrest warrant for 26-year-old Darren Cowart of Brunswick, charging him with party to a crime of murder.

Police say Duncan should be considered armed and dangerous.

Police said an argument between Duncan and Capers escalated to gunfire inside the bar, resulting in Capers' death and the wounding of the others. The four women were transported by hospital to Southeast Georgia Health System's Brunswick hospital. The man was transported via helicopter to UF Health Jacksonville hospital.

An off-duty Brunswick police officer was working a security detail outside the Bamboo Lounge when he heard the gunfire inside and summoned on-duty city officers.

Anyone with information on that shooting is asked to call Brunswick Police detective Carla Futch at 912-279-2641, or Silent Witness hotline at 912-267-5516.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation continues to investigate a reckless shootout around 2 a.m. on Dec. 26 that unleashed a hail of gunfire on the streets of a working class neighborhood in the 1600 block of Albany Street. Brunswick police recovered more than 70 bullet shells outside the old Roxy Theater building, 1603 Albany St., which had hosted a musical event earlier.

Police say numerous gunmen took part in the incident, in which gunfire struck several vehicles and a nearby home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI's Kingsland office at 912-729-6198 or the GBI tips line at 800-597-8477. Tips also can be submitted online at gbi.georgia.gov.