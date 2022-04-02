County Council debates Davis bid to expand Health Board

Erie County Executive Brenton Davis is seeking to add seats to the Health Department's advisory board in a bid to handpick new members and expand its expertise.

A Saint Vincent Hospital staff member attends to a COVID patient on Nov. 17, 2021.

On Thursday, members of Erie County Council debated Davis' proposal to amend the county's administrative code to allow up to nine members on the Erie County Board of Health.

The administrative code, reflecting state law, allows a maximum of five members. Each serves a staggered four-year term and acts in an advisory capacity to the health director.

County Director of Administration Doug Smith said the board acquired a sixth member last year — a result of pandemic-related attendance issues — and remains out of compliance.

By amending the code and adding more members, he said, the board will not only return to compliance but also improve expertise and communication between the Health Department and area hospitals.

"We've had a lot of interest from people to get on the board and we feel that's a good thing for the county and a good thing for relationships between health and hospitals," Smith said.

Erie County Health Director Erin Mrenak agreed.

"We're in a unique position where there's always been a gap between hospital care and public health, and the pandemic really forced them together, and we have built partnerships that we haven't had the opportunity to do before," she said. "Having hospital representatives from each system on our board allows us to stay involved. It helps them take back to their systems what public health is all about."

Mrenak told council that other health departments of similar size in Pennsylvania have opted to increase their boards with no issues from the state.

Republican Councilwoman Ellen Schauerman requested Mrenak "get something in writing" from the state to ensure expansion is acceptable.

She added her support to the expansion.

"When it's something that involves the health and welfare of everyone in Erie County and the environment of Erie County, I don't think we should narrow our focus of input down to five people," she said. "I think the more professional backgrounds (you have), the more input you're bringing to the board to make decisions."

Some pushback to the idea

Other council members were less enthusiastic, including Democratic Councilman Andre Horton, who said the expansion amounted to unnecessary bureaucracy.

"I won't be supporting this," he said. "The administrative code is there for a reason and I'm not comfortable mucking around with it. There's nothing preventing (the board) from having those relationships now. I think five is sufficient."

Democratic Councilwoman Mary Rennie acknowledged the board has no power to change policy but voiced concern about a county executive potentially vying to have more influence over public health decisions.

"There is some concern on council that if (the board) is weighted heavily toward the administration — no matter the administration — whether that's a concern in the long run for public health," she said.

County Solicitor Tom Talarico agreed.

"The advisory board does influence the decisions made by the Department of Health," he told the Erie Times-News. "If the county executive is going to put every one of his friends on the advisory board, certainly he's able to indirectly influence the Health Department."

Talarico said the administration initially requested a board expansion because the board was having difficulties establishing a quorum, a reason he said didn't justify adding more members.

"If the administration can't appoint people who are going to do the work and show up, then it's not a County Council problem or a 'five-member problem,' it's a failure to appoint the right people to do the job," he said. "I'm not suggesting the administration is doing anything wrong. I just don't buy into fixing something that ain't broken."

Smith told the Erie Times-News he was surprised by the resistance.

"I didn't expect it," he said. "It really is just an opportunity for more health professionals to help the Board of Health and their mission. It's an advisory board, so there's no particular power that goes with this other than an advisory capacity."

Smith on Thursday submitted two new members for council to consider: Dr. Timothy Pelkowski and Laura Lewis. Council declined to consider the candidates pending further discussion on amending the administrative code.

Members of the Erie County Board of Health are Bishop Clifton McNair III; Dr. Ferdinando Mirarchi; Dr. Richard Ortoski; Dr. Carla Picardo; Mary Jean Taylor, and Timothy Zieziula.

Council will discuss the expansion of the board during a regular meeting Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Erie County Courthouse.

A.J. Rao can be reached at arao@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @ETNRao.

