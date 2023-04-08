County Council VP urges sheriff to take leave of absence following indictment

Apr. 7—Frederick County Council Vice President Kavonté Duckett urged Frederick County Sheriff Chuck Jenkins to take administrative leave of absence following Jenkins' indictment on federal charges this week.

"The reality is if it was anyone else in the sheriff's department, they would have been on administrative leave right away," Duckett, a Democrat, said in an interview Friday. "The sheriff should be held to the same standard."

Jenkins, a Republican, and Frederick firearms dealer Robert Justin Krop were indicted Wednesday on federal charges of conspiring and making false statements to illegally obtain machine guns.

According to the indictment, Krop drafted letters on Frederick County Sheriff's Office letterhead for Jenkins to sign, which asked for demonstrations of machine guns that the sheriff's office might be interested in purchasing.

However, the indictment alleges the letters were not precursors for demonstrations. Rather, the machine guns were rented to the public at Krop's indoor shooting range, The Machine Gun Nest, with no intent to perform demonstrations, the indictment says.

Jenkins and Krop are scheduled to appear in U.S. District Court in Baltimore next week.

Though the County Council plays no part in the sheriff's office's operations other than state-mandated funding, Duckett said in a statement he issued on Thursday, it's important that all elected officials are held accountable.

Duckett said in his statement that he "unequivocally condemn[s]" the actions of any elected official whose actions show a lack of "integrity, trust and good community service."

"Trust in public officials and law enforcement is the foundation upon which our community safety is built," the statement says. "We have worked hard here in Frederick County to build and improve that trust with the families we serve. Incidents like this can erode that hard and meaningful work."

Story continues

The Frederick County Democratic Party also issued a statement on Friday, saying it "expects" Jenkins to take a leave of absence while the charges against him are resolved.

"Over the years, it has been common practice for FCSO deputies to be suspended/placed on leave pending the resolution of criminal charges and investigations," the statement says. "Why does Sheriff Jenkins not believe he should follow the same behavioral standards as those who report to him?

"The residents of Frederick County deserve leadership that is open, transparent, and operates with integrity. True leaders hold themselves to the same code of conduct as those they lead. By refusing to take a leave of absence, Chuck Jenkins will force the FCSO to operate under a continuing cloud of uncertainty and controversy, which is no way for an entity entrusted with public safety to operate."

During a press conference on Wednesday, sheriff's office spokesman Todd Wivell said Jenkins plans to continue serving as sheriff during the ongoing investigation.

Wivell wrote in an email on Friday that Jenkins did not have any comment on Duckett's statement.

County Council President Brad Young, a Democrat, said Friday that the charges are concerning, but he would let the justice process "do its thing."

"Let the court process work," Young said.

On Friday, Councilmembers Mason Carter, a Republican, and Renee Knapp, a Democrat, referred to County Executive Jessica Fitzwater's comment on the indictment that was issued on Wednesday.

When asked on Wednesday if Fitzwater, a Democrat, had a comment about the indictments, spokeswoman Vivian Laxton issued this statement on Fitzwater's behalf:

"The Sheriff is a duly elected official, serving in a role established in the Maryland Constitution. The County Executive and County Council play no role in the operation of the Frederick County Sheriff's Office beyond funding the division, according to the Frederick County Code and Charter.

"Any questions about the indictment should be directed to the Department of Justice. Questions surrounding the duties of the Sheriff should be directed to the Maryland Office of the Attorney General.

Councilman Jerry Donald, a Democrat, said he had no comment on Friday on the indictment or whether Jenkins should take go on leave.

Councilmembers M.C. Keegan-Ayer, a Democrat, and Steve McKay, a Republican, could not be reached for comment on Friday.

