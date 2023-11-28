County-by-county deer harvest stats released for 1st weekend of Illinois firearm season

Hunters in Illinois killed about 1,000 more deer during the first weekend of the 2023 firearm season compared to last year, according to preliminary figures from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.

The deer harvest was 53,348 between Nov. 17-19. Hunters killed 52,354 deer during the first weekend of the 2022 season.

The second part of the 2023 season begins Thursday, Nov. 30, and concludes Sunday, Dec. 3.

In six of nine southwestern Illinois counties, the deer harvest was down compared to last year. Here is a county-by-county breakdown:

Bond County, 562, compared to 537 during the first weekend in 2022 and 478 in 2021

Calhoun County, 476, compared to 465 in 2022 and 427 in 2021

Clinton County, 588, compared to 606 in 2022 and 493 in 2021

Jersey County, 435, compared to 425 in 2022 and 416 in 2021

Madison County, 484, compared to 509 in 2022 and 460 in 2021

Monroe County, 821, compared to 856 in 2022 and 710 in 2021

Randolph County, 1,506, compared to 1,518 in 2022 and 1,457 in 2021

St. Clair County, 560, compared to 576 in 2022 and 529 in 2021

Washington County, 747, compared to 771 in 2022 and 672 in 2021

Preliminary results in all the other Illinois counties are listed in this news release from the state government.