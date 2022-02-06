County court saw four-year low in felony cases in 2021

COSHOCTON — Coshocton County Common Pleas Court saw a four year low in felony cases in 2021.

The court had 105 criminal indictments or other charges last year. This was down from a high of 228 in 2018, 219 in 2019 and 171 in 2020. Judge Robert Batchelor recently presented an annual report on workings of the court to Coshocton County Commissioners.

Batchelor, from talks with Coshocton County Sheriff James Crawford, said reports of burglaries, breaking and entering offenses and property crimes were down. Drug offenses were also lower locally and across the state.

Crawford previously said he attributed some of the drug charges being down due to a transition in the drug detective unit from retirements and people still being out less because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The pandemic gave the court some unique changes in 2020, but it has returned to normal operations. This included front doors being locked, some hearings conducted by virtual means and the Triple Locks Theater used for jury trials.

"When Ohio Department of Health restrictions were rescinded as well as guidelines from the Supreme Court, we opened up court to a traditional format. That means we've brought jury trials back from the Triple Locks Theater and we have operated jury trials in a standard format since that time," Batchelor said. "All 12 jurors are in the box for a criminal case and not spread out in the courtroom, along with the two alternates. That allows everyone to see the evidence and witnesses quite a bit better and I think it makes for a better proceeding."

Magistrate Susan Metz retired in September after assuming the role in 1994. Julie Dreher was named her replacement. She works part time and mainly handles the domestic relations docket.

"We think that will fit the changing nature of the domestic relations docket. The number of cases don't require a full-time magistrate and it also provides a significant savings to the taxpayer," Batchelor said.

Batchelor said a lot of the domestic relations work is still being handled by virtual means and he does some pretrial civil case work over the phone.

Other court statistics

The court's probation department had 94 active supervision cases in 2021, down from 136 in 2020. Of those cases, 46 were standard, 14 were intervention in lieu of conviction, 12 were early releases from prison and 22 were pretrial supervision.

GPS or SCRAM alcohol monitors were placed on 32 individuals. Eight were active at the end of the year with 13 successfully completed in the year and four were unsuccessful. Seven were suspended due to incarceration.

The drug recovery court had 56 people participate throughout the year with 21 successfully completing the program and 14 still active. Thirteen terminated unsuccessfully and eight were place in a special docket program with another court. Participants are usually low-level, first-time offenders and the purpose of the program is to return individuals to employed, law-abiding citizens contributing to the community.

Another 33 individuals were placed in seven different residential treatment facilities with only two not completing the program.

There were 176 new civil cases filed in 2021 with 166 cases completed, including those filed in previous years. For domestic relations, there were 169 new cases filed with 382 being completed.

Of criminal cases, 177 were completed with 94 featuring prison time. The prison time together was 260.2 years, excluding three life sentences. At the end of 2021, Coshocton County had 263 inmates in the state penal system.

