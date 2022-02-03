🌱 County COVID Test & Vax Locations + Baltimore Sun Moving

Happy Thursday, Catonsville! Here's what's happening today in Catonsville.

Fog with rain and drizzle. High: 52 Low: 48.

Baltimore County has reported a total positive COVID-19 case count of 125,181 as of Wednesday. The community with the most cases is Parkville with 6,276 cases. According to the Maryland Department of Health, there have been 958,129 confirmed cases total so far. (Catonsville Patch) As of Monday, Jan. 31, The Baltimore Sun will be printed by The News Journal, a Wilmington paper owned by Gannett. The move will result in the loss of over 100 jobs. The shift comes as newspapers around the country continue to see declining print circulation. (Baltimore Fishbowl) A Cross Street Market bake shop is preparing to move to a larger space in Catonsville. Charlsie's Bakehouse will close shop inside the Federal Hill market at the end of the month to prepare for a storefront at 706 Frederick Road. The owner, Morgaine Brunn, hopes to have the new space open by mid-April. (WBAL TV Baltimore)

Virtual Dungeons & Dragons for Teens , Hosted By The Baltimore County Public Library (3:00 PM)

Virtual Nature Club for Kids: Symbiotic Sidekick s , Hosted By The Baltimore County Public Library (7:00 PM)

Virtual Book Lovers Bash: Librarian Shout and Share , Hosted By The Baltimore County Public Library (7:00 PM)

Heels Dance Class At Akademy Funktion (7:00 PM)

Catonsville Chamber of Commerce welcomed Democratic Gubernatorial Candidate Wes Moore and his wife Dawn Moore at the Chamber office as they visited Catonsville yesterday. (Facebook)

Yesterday, Hillcrest Elementary School students participated in the first monthly "Low Tech Day," led by the Hillcrest Environmental Club, to promote energy conservation. On Low Tech Days, teachers and staff are asked to reduce their technology and energy usage, including opening the blinds and using daylight instead of overhead lights in classrooms. (Facebook)

Spaces are still available for the Baltimore County Arts Guild's "Inside the Box" Valentine's Day crafting event. Sign up for the Feb. 6 or Feb. 13 session at the Catonsville Clubhouse to create a one-of-a-kind gift for someone you love! (Instagram)

Fired Up! Dance Class for Girls 10-17 (February 7)

