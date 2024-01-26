County crime down in 2023, but violence among jail population a growing concern

Crime in Codington County dropped in 2023, according to statistics provided by Sheriff Brad Howell to county commissioners at their Jan. 23 meeting.

Incident reports to the sheriff’s office were the fewest in at least 16 years, and the average daily population at the county detention center was the lowest since 2011, if the 2020 COVID year is not included.

But arrests were up in 2023 compared to the two previous years and there are concerns that the jail population is becoming more aggressive and agitated, according to comments made by Howell and Chief Corrections Officer Matt Blackwelder.

There were four assaults against jail staff members in 2023, Howell said, compared to one or none during previous years. Blackwelder said there were 22 times staff members had to rush to a cell to prevent a suicide attempt. In 2022 there were six such attempts, 10 in 2021 and 12 in 2020. None of the inmates were successful in ending their lives.

“There have been 22 times when inmates have tried to harm themselves,” said Blackwelder. “There have been zero completions.”

The jail also has a restraint chair to prevent combative or suicidal inmates from hurting others or themselves. The chair was used 53 times in 2023 compared to an average of 25 times the previous five or six years, Howell said.

There were 82 instances in 2023 the detention center provided protective custody to someone not charged but suffering from a mental health issue. The previous high was 66 in 2022.

The average daily membership (ADM) of inmates was 57.58 compared to 63.9 in 2022 and 59.13. There were only 44.61 in 2020 when the COVID pandemic slowed much of the nation’s activity, but 2019 had a 65.37 ADM and 2017 (78.98) and 2016 (73.11) are the highest on record. In this century, 37.97 in 2001 is the lowest ADM.

Traffic complaints (492) was the leading incident type reported to the sheriff’s office. There were 404 vehicle accidents and 273 animal complaints. More serious numbers included 73 disorderly conduct reports, 36 thefts and 31 assaults.

The most frequent arrest type was drugs/narcotics with 117. There were 91 driving under the influence, 45 assaults, 20 underage consumption and eight intentional damage to property.

Howell said 8% of the jail’s population are inmates from nearby counties which don’t have a jail. Currently, those counties pay $95 a day for each inmate held at the detention center, which does offer additional services, such as medical, to inmates compared to some jails.

Howell told commissioners that based on the cost of holding a prisoner, the average daily cost to the county is $129.67, and he recommended that the current $95 fee should be raised. The commissioners agreed.

Howell said that although the current price should be raised, he “didn’t want to price us out of the market,” meaning the counties could pay to send their inmates elsewhere. The counties in question paid $164,000 in 2023 to Codington County to house their inmates at the detention center.

Howell briefed the commissioners on December’s jail statistics, which included 58.97 inmate membership, the lowest number since June. There were 204 bookings into the facility, although 140 were not incarcerated but were being monitored by various means.

The sheriff’s office received 6,563 calls, investigated 20 accidents, handed out 82 warrants and 204 civil papers. Deputies also traveled 3,428 miles while transporting inmates to other county or state facilities.

— J.T. Fey is a freelance reporter for the Watertown Public Opinion.

