County Crime Report: Aug. 11

Aug. 11—FRAUD

LAURINBURG — An incident of embezzlement was reported at AT&T to police. The reporting person stated that $4,000 had been removed from a safe that only employees had access to. The case is still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — An incident of embezzlement was reported at Speedway on Church Street to police. The reporting person stated an on-duty employee had taken $350 in cash from the business. This case is still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — Counterfeit money was reported at Napa Auto Parts on Johns Road. The reporting person stated an unknown white male attempted to use a counterfeit $100 bill to purchase items.

VANDALISM

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown suspect slashed a tire and broke a side mirror on their vehicle on Kennedy Street.

LAURINBURG — A building and vehicle on Tartan Road were reported Scotland County Sheriff's Office to have been shot up on Tuesday.

BREAK-IN

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown suspect entered the residence on Old Lumberton Road and took a 55" TV and X-Box 1 game system.

LAURINBURG — A break-in and larceny were reported to have occurred Wednesday on Aberdeen Road. Reported stolen was a washing machine, a standup freezer and a stove.

LARCENY

LAURINBURG — A larceny was reported at Tis the Season on South Main Street. The reporting person stated an unknown suspect took the business's city-issued trashcan

LAURINBURG — A meter box on Harry Maloy Avenue was reported stolen Thursday to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office.

WAGRAM— Someone reportedly stole 10 fan motors, a Dewalt ranch, two tool boxes and assorted tractor parts from a property on Horseshoe Road near Wagram. An investigator with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said there is a person of interest.

WAGRAM — Someone reportedly broke into a chicken house on Horseshoe Road and stole electrical wire.

LAUREL HILL — Someone reportedly broke into a truck on Ida Mill Road and took the keys to 99 Subaru Forester inside, then stole the Forester.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Brad Dial, 46, of Jackson Street, was arrested on a warrant charging him with second-degree trespassing and an unrestrained dog. Dial was jailed under a $250 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 30, of Blakely Road, was arrested on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny and second-degree trespassing. Love was released on a $5,000 unsecured bond.

LAURINBURG — Trinetta Walcott, 27, of Saint Andrews Drive was arrested on a warrant charging him with misdemeanor assault, injury to personal property and misdemeanor larceny. Walcott was jailed under no bond.