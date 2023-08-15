County Crime Report: Aug. 15

Aug. 15—LARCENY

LAURINBURG — A larceny was reported to police to have occurred Saturday at Pine Acres Lodge. The victim reported an unknown suspect took his cell phone, Apple iPhone Pro Max, from a chair outside the room while they were inside the room.

BREAK-IN

LAURINBURG — A break-in was reported Friday to have occurred on East Vance Street. The victim reported an unknown suspect made entry through a bedroom window. Nothing was reported stolen.

LAURINBURG — A break-in and larceny were reported Sunday to have occurred on Roosevelt Street. The victim reported that an unknown suspect removed the window A/C unit and entered the residence taking assorted jewelry and medication.

FRAUD

LAURINBURG — An incident of identity theft was reported to have occurred at Comfort Inn. The reporting person stated that a white female and white male had been renting rooms using other individuals' accounts in order to stay for free. This case is still under investigation.

LAURINBURG — A victim on Anita Drive reported to police receiving an email claiming they had won $150,000 and a new truck and all they needed to do was send a Visa gift card with $1,000 on it, which the victim did.

VANDALISM

LAURINBURG — A victim reported to police Saturday that a fire was set to some trash in the bed of his truck on Purcell Road.

LAURINBURG — A victim reported to police Sunday an unoccupied vehicle was struck by gunfire on Corona Avenue.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Adam Canas, 46, of First Street, was arrested Friday on a warrant charging him with assault on a female. Canas was jailed under no bond due to domestic.

LAURINBURG — James Hill, 59, of Lee's Mill Road, was arrested Saturday on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of misdemeanor larceny. Hill was jailed under $2,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Kishana Wilkerson, 23, of McFarland Road, was charged with second-degree trespassing and resisting arrest Saturday. Wilkerson was jailed under a $2,500 secure bond. Wilkerson was trespassing on Scottish Winds Apartment property.

LAURINBURG — Anjelicia Leak, 21, of Plaza Road, was charged Saturday with resist, delay and obstruction and was released on a written promise to appear

LAURINBURG — Duwonja Austin, 24, of Carver Street, was charged Saturday on a warrant for assault on a female, assault inflicting serious injury, felony breaking or entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and resisting arrest. Austin was jailed under a $35,000 secure bond .

LAURINBURG — Travonda Bethea, 31, of Mills Street, was charged Saturday on a warrant for misdemeanor larceny. Bethea was released on a $1,500 unsecured bond.