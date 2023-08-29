County Crime Report: Aug. 29

Aug. 29—LARCENY

LAURINBURG — Someone reported this week to police an unknown suspect took a car battery out of one the vehicles on the property at Cox's Automotive.

BREAK-IN

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police this weekend that an unknown suspect made forced entry through a rear door of Laurinburg Evangelistic Church on South Caledonia Road. Nothing was reported stolen.

VANDALISM

LAURINBURG —Someone reported this week to Laurinburg police an unknown suspect busted a window out of their vehicle on Marcellus Street.

SHOOTING

LAURINBURG — Someone reported this weekend a shooting into an occupied dwelling on South Pine Street. The residence was occupied by an adult and four juveniles, however, no injuries were reported, according to investigators. Multiple bullets entered the residence striking the interior living room and kitchen walls.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Doquan Matthews, 33, of Maxton was arrested and charged with unlawful purchase of a firearm; and Laneeka McRae, 29, of Maxton, was also arrested and charged with unlawful purchase of a firearm. Both Matthews and McRae had gone to Ned's Pawn and used false information to try and purchase firearms. Both Matthews and McRae were jailed under a $15,000 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Daquan Flowers, 27, of Corona Avenue, was arrested and charged with trespassing. Flowers was jailed under a $500 secure bond. Flowers was trespassing on Laurinburg Housing Authority properties.

LAURINBURG — Keith Baucum, 41, of Short Street, was arrested on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of communicating threats. Baucum was jailed under a $500 secure bond.

LAURINBURG — Harold Key, 48, of Rockingham, was arrested and charged with trespassing at Circle H. Key was jailed under a $1,500 secure bond.