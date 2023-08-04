County Crime Report: Aug. 4

Aug. 4—BREAK-INS

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to police that an unknown suspect busted out a rear window on their apartment and entered the apartment on Douglas Street, causing damage to the inside of the apartment. At the time of the break in the apartment was vacant.

LAURINBURG — A Laurinburg resident reported to police that an unknown suspect entered their residence on Spruce Street and ransacked the inside. It is unknown if anything was taken.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown suspect entered their vehicle on Morris Street and took a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol and $120 cash.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown suspect entered their home on Gulf Street through an unsecured door and took an X-Box Series S game system and two controllers.

GIBSON —Someone reported to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office that an unknown suspect broke into a property on Frances Road in Gibson and stole $50 to $200 cash and a riding lawn mower.

LAUREL HILL — Someone reported to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office that an unknown suspect broke into a building on Andrew Jackson Highway and took a mini refrigerator and coffee pot.

LARCENY

LAURINBURG —Someone reported to police that their medication was stolen from their mailbox on Everett Street.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown person broke into their motor vehicle and took two wallets containing financial cards. The vehicle was reported to have been left unsecured.

LAURINBURG —Someone reported to police that their blue 2002 Ford F-150 and 17' Kaufman trailer was stolen from the PVA Lowe's.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown suspect took a couch off their front porch on Douglas Street.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported to police that an unknown suspect took a lawn chair off their front porch on Douglas Street.

WAGRAM — Someone reported that farm equipment was stolen from a property on Hill Creek Road new Wagram. An investigator with the Scotland County Sheriff's Office said there was a person of interest.

WAGRAM — A Glock 19 firearm was reported to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office stolen from a vehicle on Indian Reservation Road. The victim told investigators the firearm was left on top of the truck.

VANDALISM

LAUREL HILL —Someone reported to the Scotland County Sheriff's Office that someone spray painted their car on Pate Street.

ARREST

LAURINBURG —Israel Fields, 22, of Blues Farm Road, was arrested by police on a warrant out of Moore County charging him with possession with intent to sell cocaine and possession with intent to sell marijuana. Fields was jailed under a $20,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Lonnie McLean, 42, of Pitt Street, was arrested by police on a warrant charging him with communicating threats and simple assault. McLean was held in contempt of court and did not receive a bond at this time.

LAURINBURG — Richard Diggs, 54, of Stewartsville Road, was arrested on a warrant for violating a domestic violence protection order. Diggs was jailed under no bond.

LAURINBURG — Kendrick Love, 30, of Blakely Road was arrested on a warrant for violating a domestic violence protection order. Love was jailed under no bond.