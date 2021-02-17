County Crime Report: Feb. 16

Neel Madhavan, Richmond County Daily Journal, Rockingham, N.C.

Feb. 17—FEBRUARY 12

MARSTON — At 3:03 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Powers Street following a report of a suspect breaking into the residence. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 12:03 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Derby Way following a report of a suspect opening financial accounts in the victim's name without their knowledge. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 10:29 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a suspect's dogs killing four gray and white pygmy goats, valued at $1,000. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on East Westfield Drive following a report of a suspect opening a bank account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:27 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sam Richardson Road following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's identity. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:21 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fire Tower Road following a report of a suspect opening an account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:49 a.m., deputies responded to a location on Wilderness Drive following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's identity. The case is still active.

FEBRUARY 13

HAMLET — At 11:49 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oak Ridge Church Road following a report of a suspect opening the back window of the residence. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:55 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Woodside Drive following a report of a suspect opening a debit card account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:20 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cartledge Creek Road following a report of a suspect stealing a burgundy 2015 Dodge Ram 1500, valued at $10,000, and a SECU debit card. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

HAMLET — At 5:01 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Palmer Wright Drive following a report of a someone missing a lost tag. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

FEBRUARY 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Smith & Wesson Mod 2.4 with a patinaed colored slide with rust rub and black lower, valued at $600, and an Alien Gear holster, valued at $114. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 4:51 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Second Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Sig Sauer 250SC 9mm handgun, valued at $500. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 2:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cartledge Creek Road following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's information and using it to open a debit card in their name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:16 a.m., deputies responded to a location on Mill Road following a report of a suspect ramming the victim's vehicle with his vehicle. Zedric Dereco Burns, 27, was arrested and charged with assault with a deadly weapon and resisting a public officer.

FEBRUARY 15

HAMLET — At 2:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oak Ridge Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing a blue 1995 Pontiac Sunfire, valued at $1,000; an Xbox 360 console, valued at $100; a mini refrigerator, valued at $300; a Dell desktop computer, valued at $300; three flat screen televisions, valued at $1,500; a 12-person tent, valued at $200; two camp grills, valued at $100; and an oven heating element, valued at $25. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 4:59 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gordon Lane following a report of a suspect stealing a Taurus G2C 9mm semi-automatic handgun, valued at $400, and the holster, valued at $25. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 10:32 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dixie Trail following a report of a suspect stealing three of the victim's chickens, valued at $60. The case was closed by the prosecution declining to prosecute.

ELLERBE — At 12:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Easterling Avenue following a report of a victim losing a paper plate tag, valued at $35. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

