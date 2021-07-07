County Crime Report: July 7

Jul. 7—July 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:48 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Ninth Avenue following a report of a suspect taking $1,000 from a victim. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 4:30 p.m., deputies responded to Duncans Road following a report of a suspect opening a bank account and using the victim's identity. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:10 a.m., police responded to Lowe's Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman pressure washer, valued at$449. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:09 a.m., police responded to Lowe's Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing two Southwire wires, valued at $320, a Bosch reciprocating saw, valued at $99, two Coleman wires, valued at $87.96, a Dewalt reciprocating saw, valued at $89, a Dewalt spotlight, valued at $89, and three Craftsman drill chargers, valued at $252. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:09 p.m., police responded to a residence on McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman sawzall, valued at $79, two Kobalt channel lock pliers, valued at $16, and a Garmin GPS, valued at $120. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:46 p.m., police responded to a residence on Deweese Avenue following a report of a suspect entering a home and stealing a Vizio smart TV, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:54 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect entering a home and stealing a Phillips Roku TV, valued at $130. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Skipper Street following a report of a suspect damaging a storm door glass window, valued at $150. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at Beaverwood Court Apartments following a report of a suspect shooting at a parked vehicles and putting bullets through the hood, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

July 2

ELLERBE — At 5:03 a.m., deputies responded to the woods on Clayton Carriker Road following a report of a suspect burning heavy, industrial equipment, valued at $30,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:38 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morrow Street following a report of a suspect entering a vehicle and taking a wallet containing various items, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:25 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Maner Road following a report of a suspect taking a Rough Rider .22LR revolver, valued at $229. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:08 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hudson Street following a report of a suspect making threats to a victim. The Richmond County Sheriff's Office charged Phillip Mark Yannone Jr.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:07 p.m., police responded to a residence on East Washington Street following a report of a suspect busting a window, valued at $150. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:24 p.m., police responded to Lowe's Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing four Dewalt power tools, valued at $1,862.79, and four Dewalt tools, valued at $2,236.41. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:39 p.m., police responded to a residence on Garrett Street following a report of a suspect stealing a debit card and $842. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:11 p.m., police responded to a residence on McArthur Drive following a report of a suspect shooting into an occupied dwelling. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:36 a.m., police responded to a residence on Steele Street following a report of a suspect letting air out of a victim's tires. The case is inactive.

July 3

HAMLET — At 1:04 p.m., deputies responded to a sidewalk on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a blue, 2005 Honda Civic, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:06 p.m., police responded to a residence on Marshall Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging the windows of a Dodge Durango, valued at $1,000, a television and personal items, valued at $1,000, and an exterior window, valued at $1,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:59 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a power cord, valued at $9.88. The case is inactive.

July 4

ELLERBE — At 9:58 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Greenlake Road following a report of a suspect entering a residence and taking assorted meats, valued at $100. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 2:00 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Wiregrass Road following a report of a suspect prying open a backdoor, valued at $300, entering the home and stealing a Colt .38 firearm, valued at $3,000, and a Glock 19x handgun, valued at $600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:47 p.m., deputies responded to the woods on Beaverdam Church Road following a report of a suspect taking a white, 100 gallon diesel tank with a red hand pump, valued at $750. The case is active.

July 5

ELLERBE — At 5:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Capel Mill Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman pressure washer, valued at $550, a Craftsman pole saw, valued at $100, a Bauer Roto tool, valued at $100, a battery charger, valued at $50, a car battery, valued at $80, a tool box, valued at $50, a large assortment of Mack tools, valued at $300, a Craftsman socket set, valued at $50, a deed to victim's property, a birth certificate, two vehicle titles and a Global Life Insurance policy. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:10 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Sixth Street following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle and taking a SOTM white, gold necklace, valued at $38,000, a HUSH white, gold necklace, valued at $15,000, Yeezy shoes, valued at $500, an unknown Nintendo Switch game, valued at $400, and a door handle, valued at $100. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:08 p.m., deputies responded to a Dollar General on Airport Road following a report of a suspect stealing two Gain fireworks laundry powders, valued at $20, two Gain laundry detergents, valued at $26, and a 20oz Mountain Dew, valued at $2. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:00 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk near the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect hitting a victim's vehicle with shopping carts and causing $50o in paint damage. The case is inactive.

