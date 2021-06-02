County Crime Report: June 1

Jun. 2—May 27

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:01 p.m., police responded to Skipper Street following a report of a suspect breaking a window, valued at $100, and kicking a door, valued at $100.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on South Grove Avenue following a report of a suspect breaking into a residence and stealing a PlayStation 4, valued at $200, a PlayStation 5, valued at $500, a microwave, valued at $300, a desktop computer, valued at $500, and a flatscreen television, valued at $750. The case is active.

May 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:28 a.m., police responded to the Budgetel Inn on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect hitting a victim and taking their car. The case is closed by arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Darrell Sturdivant.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:29 a.m., police responded to a residence on Lady Mary Lane following a report of a suspect taking a black and blue firearm, valued at $504, without permission. The case is active.

ELLERBE — At 8:54 a.m., deputies responded to Piney Grove Freewill Baptist Church following a report of a suspect cutting off the catalytic converter of a Ford E-350, valued at $1,500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:01 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Pineridge Drive following a report of a suspect crashing into a parked car while impaired. The case is closed by arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Felicia Moniques Lockhart.

HOFFMAN — At 4:33 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Meadow Lane following a report of a suspect taking lawn and garden equipment, valued at $700. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 8:07 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on US 74 HWY following a report of a dog killing a Frizzler rooster, valued at $50, and a Pullet hen, valued at $30. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:48 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a a suspect taking Reebok socks that did not belong to them. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:44 p.m., police responded to a residence on River Road following a report of a suspect taking the victim's Kia Sportage, valued at $4,000. The case is closed by arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kaslo Deon McKinnon.

CORDOVA — At 2:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Center Street following a report of a suspect taking the catalytic converter off of a Ford F-150, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Northam Road following a report of a suspect taking a Nissan Altima, valued at $15,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Loch Haven Road following a report of a suspect breaking the victim's two window panes, valued at $100, and the window screen, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Safie Sixth Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Zap Batton taser, valued at $100. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:29 p.m., police responded to a residence on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect paying for items with $50 in counterfeit money. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on Skipper Street following a report of a suspect assaulting the victim and damaging property, including a cell phone, valued at $100, and a wooden fence, valued at $100. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:27 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on South Brookwood Avenue following a report of a suspect discharging firearm in city limits. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:53 p.m., police responded to a residence on Hood Street following a report of a suspect damaging a window, valued at $100, and an air conditioner, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:57 p.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim's faux gold necklace, valued at $20. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:52 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking assorted clothing items, valued at $55, and undergarments, valued at $42. The case is closed by means other than arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kristina Marie Peterson and Morgan Lindsey Peterson.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:40 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Shady Wood Drive following a report of a suspect damaging the glass on a garage storm door, valued at $250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:48 p.m., police responded to Holiday Village Apartments following a report of a suspect cutting a victim and taking medication. The case is active.

CANDOR — At 3:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Line Road following a report of a suspect entering property. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:01 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Country Canyon Drive following a report of a suspect using the victim's Toyota Highlander, valued at $3,000, and not returning it. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:58 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Aleo Seventh Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a sliding glass pane patio door, valued at $600. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:26 p.m., deputies responded to a sidewalk on Ellen Road following a report of a suspect stealing a Craftsman, 3,000 PSI pressure washer from a victim, valued at $389. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

