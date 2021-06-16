County Crime Report: June 16

Jun. 16—June 10

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:59 a.m., police responded to a parking lot on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect shooting three bullet holes in a Ford Fusion, causing damage of $200. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:28 a.m., police responded to Tractor Supply on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect taking unknown items without paying. The case is closed by exception.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:35 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect transferring $55 from a victim's account. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:44 a.m., police responded to the Magistrate's Office on Lee Street to serve a warrant for assault on a female and communicating threats. The Rockingham Police Department charged Bradley Andrew Smith.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:10 a.m., police responded to the Magistrate's Office on Lee Street to serve a warrant for communicating threats. The Rockingham Police Department charged Patricia Smith Jacobs.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1-:11 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking a jacket and a light, valued at $24 ,without paying. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

June 11

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:57 a.m., police responded to a parking lot on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect stealing assorted hand tools, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:14 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking an iPhone 11 Plus, valued at $800, without paying. The case is closed by exception.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:42 p.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect entering a victim's residence without consent and assaulting them. The case is active.

June 13

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:02 p.m., police responded to a residence on Sunset Belt following a report of a suspect stealing a white cellphone, valued at $399.99. The case is active.

Story continues

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:47 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect trespassing. The case is inactive.

June 14

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:31 a.m., police responded to a residence on Pickett Street following a report of a suspect taking a wallet with a Medicaid card, a social security card, a NC drivers license, a NC identification card, a FSNB card, and two Visa Netspend debit card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 p.m., police responded to the Lowes Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a pressure washer, valued at $639.43, without paying. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:11 p.m., police responded to a parking lot at Crown Pointe Apartments on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect taking a Stihl weed eater, valued at $300. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:39 p.m., police responded to Old Aberdeen Road following a report of a suspect committing identity fraud. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:58 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing a Mountain Dew, valued at $2, an analog watch, valued at $16, an unknown accessory, valued at $18, a plastic key, valued at $3, a light, valued at $14, an inflator, valued at $30, and a hat, valued at $23. The Rockingham Police Department charged Dusty Wayne Owens.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:42 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY to serve a warrant for possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. The Rockingham Police Department charged Dusty Wayne Owens.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]