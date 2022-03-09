County Crime Report: March 8

Mar. 9—Feb 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on Safie 2nd Street to serve warrants for possession of a firearm by a felon, trafficking methamphetamine and trafficking opium or heroin. At the scene, dosage units for the following were found: Adderall, 14; Hydrocodone, 4; Methadone, 3; Oxycodone, 5; Ecstasy, 18; Subutex, 55; Butran, 13; Buprenorphine, 100; Alprazolam, 21; Clonazepam, 4; and 17.76 grams of marijuana. The Rockingham Police Department charged Edna Elaine Elvis.

March 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:03 a.m., police responded to Loyalty Inn on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim's wallet and money. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:29 p.m., police responded to a road on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a victim's truck, valued at $3,500, and an equipment trailer, valued at $8,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:51 p.m., police responded to Cricket Wireless on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a blue Cricket Dream cell phone, valued at $107.40. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:42 p.m., police responded to a residence on Montclair Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging a glass front storm door, valued at $250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

March 3

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:51 a.m., police responded to Harbor Freight on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing an AC/DC Tig welder, valued at $849. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:10 p.m., police responded to Citi Trends on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a card and purchasing $335 of items. The case is active.

March 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:02 p.m., police responded to a department store on West Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect attempting to cash a fraudulent check. The case is active.

March 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:09 a.m., police responded to a residence on 3rd Avenue Pee Dee following a report of a stolen black Jimenez 9mm handgun, valued at $116. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:49 p.m., police responded to Budget Inn on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect possessing narcotics and drug paraphernalia. In the room, 4.68 grams of a green, leafy substance and .78 grams of a clear, rock-like substance were recovered. The Rockingham Police Department charged Karalyn Shayne Powell.

March 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadway Street following a report of a domestic dispute and a suspect using force to enter a victim's home. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:38 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dockery Road following a report of a suspect taking a white Chevy Corvette without permission and damaging a storage building. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:52 a.m., deputies responded to a construction site on Old Charlotte Highway following a report of an unknown suspect damaging windows, valued at $3,000. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:56 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Hickory Street following a report of a suspect shooting at the back bumper of a Nissan Kick. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Airport Road following a report of a suspect shooting a victim's front passenger side window of a Ford Explorer, valued at $300.

HAMLET — At 3:43 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Bradford Street following a report of a suspect shooting into two vehicles' windows, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect scamming a victim to withdraw $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:43 p.m., police responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a home of an ex-girlfriend and refusing to leave. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:57 p.m., police responded to Randolph Street following a report of a suspect driving while impaired and causing $10,000 in damage to a telephone pole. The Rockingham Police Department charged Stephanie Wade Smith.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:56 p.m., police responded to the Food Lion on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect driving away with a victim's karaoke machine with microphone, valued at $300, a Oneplus 8T smart phone, valued at $400, a leather jacket, valued at $100, a bag of clothes, valued at $150, and a mixing board, valued at $50, still inside. The case is active.