County Crime Report: March 9

Neel Madhavan, Richmond County Daily Journal, Rockingham, N.C.
·5 min read

Mar. 10—MARCH 5

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:02 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Dockery Road following a report of a suspect using the victim's personal information to open a Chase bank account. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Lakeshore Drive following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's identity. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 2:04 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Morgan Circle following a report of a suspect stealing a victim's social security number. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:03 p.m., deputies responded to a church on Mill Road following a report of a suspect attempting to kick a steel door open, causing $200 of damage. The case is still active.

CORDOVA — At 9:57 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Katie Lane following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's white with black spots pit bull terrier, valued at $200. The case is still active.

MARCH 6

HAMLET — At 11:52 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gin Mill Road following a report of a suspect entering the residence through the back door and causing $200 of damage to a bed and $50 of damage to a chair. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 10:36 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Anita Lane following a report of a suspect breaking into the victim's residence, causing $200 of damage to the front entry door and frame and $50 of damage to the storm window. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:08 p.m., deputies responded to the flea market on U.S. Highway 220 following a report of a suspect leaving an infant child inside a locked vehicle. Tracey Lynn McDowell, 40, was arrested and charged with misdemeanor child abuse.

MARCH 7

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:53 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pernell Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into the victim's bedroom window, causing $200 of damage, and entering the residence. The case is still active.

ELLERBE — At 4:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cartledge Creek Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing a Colt Anaconda .44 magnum revolver handgun, valued at $500. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 9:40 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Country Road following a report of a suspect stealing $800 cash from the victim. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:21 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect attempting to enter the victim's residence. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 1:16 p.m., deputies responded to a store on East Page Street following a report of a suspect stealing three burgundy, white and floral Persian rugs, valued at $300. The case is still active.

MARCH 8

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:07 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadway Street following a report of a suspect stealing a Simply Safe security camera, valued at $100. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:06 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Church Street following a report of a suspect stealing three stainless steel food bowls, valued at $60. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 3:33 p.m., deputies responded to a farm on Crawford Road following a report of a suspect stealing a DeWalt saw stand, valued at $200; a DeWalt compound sliding miter saw, valued at $700; a metric tap and die set, valued at $200; a standard tap and die set, valued at $200; a DeWalt cordless reciprocating 20 volt saw with battery, valued at $180; a Minn Kota trolling motor and battery, valued at $350; miscellaneous fishing equipment, valued at $150; a Craftsman tool box containing trapping scents, valued at $50; miscellaneous tools, valued at $30; a Stihl MS 290 16-inch chainsaw, valued at $450; and a Roughneck jumbo wrench roll, valued at $80. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:05 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Old Cheraw Highway following a report of a suspect breaking into a building and stealing a Stihl leaf blower, valued at $150; a pole saw, valued at $50; and a toolbox with tools, valued at $300. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:53 p.m., deputies responded to a location on Westfield Drive following a report of a suspect breaking into a building. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:54 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Glenmore Drive following a report of a suspect opening an account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rosalyn Road following a report of a suspect opening an account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

HAMLET — At 11:16 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Dirt Road following a report of a suspect opening an account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Mount Olive Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's identity. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:37 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Beane Run following a report of a suspect opening a bank account in the victim's name. The case is still active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:14 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Rohanen Avenue following a report of a victim leaving their motorcycle, valued at $200, in front of a residence. The case was closed by means other than arrest.

Reach Neel Madhavan at 910-817-2675 ext. 2751 or [email protected] Follow on Twitter at @NeelMadhavan.

