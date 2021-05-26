County Crime Report: May 25

May 26—May 18

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:15 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect opening up an account in the victim's name. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

May 19

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:48 a.m., police responded to a residence on Armstead Street following a report of a suspect damaging the victim's siding of a door, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

May 20

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:57 a.m., police responded to a residence on Oak Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a handgun, valued at $500, from the residence without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:47 p.m., police responded to a residence on Gore Drive following a report of a suspect attempting to break into a residence and damaging an entry door, valued at $250, door frame, valued at $250, door handle and knob, valued at $25. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:59 p.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect trespassing and resisting officers. The case is closed by arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Joshua Pittman.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:47 p.m., police responded to a sidewalk on Dogwood Lane and Oak Avenue following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm in the city limits. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:11 p.m., police responded to a residence on Covington Street following a report of suspects assaulting each other and damaging a front windshield, valued at $500. The case is inactive.

May 21

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:44 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on US HWY 1 following a report of a suspect taking an exterior trailer door, valued at $500, while on the job. The case is active.

MARSTON — At 11:15 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Cognac Road following a report of a suspect receiving mail from Suntrust Bank. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:22 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect attempting to remove a moped from the victim's front yard and damaging the ignition, valued at $250. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:48 a.m., police responded to a residence on Roberdel Road following a report of a suspect posting pictures on Facebook for sex. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:04 p.m., police responded to Richmond Memorial Park on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect placing razors on flowers. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:21 p.m., police responded to Richmond Memorial Hospital to serve a warrant for communicating threats and second degree trespassing. The case is closed by arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Kaleb Jaden Briggs.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:32 p.m., police responded to a residence on Scales Street to serve a warrant for simple assault, communicating threats and second degree trespassing. The case is closed by arrest. The Rockingham Police Department charged Brittany Nicole Wood.

May 22

JACKSON SPRINGS — At 1:31 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Windblow Road following a report of a suspect removing a lawn mower, valued at $450, from the victim's vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:27 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Craddock Circle following a report of a suspect busting the window, valued at $200, on the passenger side of a vehicle out. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:03 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fairway Drive following a report of a suspect fraudulently applying for credit cards. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ELLERBE — At 6:51 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Henderson Drive following a report of a suspect stealing the victim's black and white pit bull mix, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:16 a.m., police responded to a sidewalk on McNair St County Line Night Club following a report of a suspect striking a victim with a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:19 p.m., police responded to Armstead Street following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm in city limits. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:55 p.m., police responded to a parking lot on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect shooting a victim in the arm. The case is active.

May 23

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:09 p.m., deputies responded to Family Dollar on Airport Road following a report of a suspect concealing Chef Boyardee Beefaroni within the store. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:48 a.m., deputies responded to a parking lot at Blewett Falls following a report of a suspect breaking into the victim's vehicle and taking assorted tools, valued at $400, a spare tire, valued at $100, four LED spotlights, valued at $100, a windshield to a Honda Accord, valued at $300, a rear driver side glass window and front window of a Chevy S10, valued at $300, a North American Arms 22 magnum five shot revolver with two live rounds, valued at $250, and a silver Leatherman wave multitool, valued at $40. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:18 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Irish Street following a report of a suspect entering the home without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:11 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Broadway Street following a report of a suspect forcing entry and stealing a back door and door frame, valued at $100, copper piping throughout the residence, valued at $300, and a metal fireplace screen, valued at $100. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:44 p.m., police responded to Dollar General on US 1 South following a report of a suspect taking the victim's vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:50 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking the victim's South Carolina license tag, valued at $28. The case is inactive.

May 24

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:05 p.m., deputies responded to a construction site on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect entering a trailer and taking three cases of grease, valued at $125, three shovels, valued at $30. three hand rakes, valued at $30, a portable generator, valued at $600, an air compressor, valued at $100, three lithium ion batteries, valued at $260.50, a multi-bay charger, valued at $131.75, four ground rod adapters, valued at $75, a TE 30-A36 Gen 3 Kit, valued at $1,393.13, and three TE 60-A#^ Kit with AH battery, valued at $1,698.07. The case is active.

HAMLET — At 12:34 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Oak Ridge Church Road following a report of a suspect stealing an 18 passenger Ford van, valued at $6,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:43 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Court Street following a report of a suspect failing to work after being paid $2,450. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:08 a.m., police responded to a residence on Great Falls Circle following a report of a suspect taking a registration place from a vehicle, valued at $10. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:50 p.m., police responded to Sunset Motel on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect not returning a vehicle. The case is active.

May 25

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:04 a.m., police responded to Kays Variety Store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a license plate for a Ford 150, valued at $35. The case is inactive.

