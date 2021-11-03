County Crime Report: Nov. 2

Nov. 3—Oct. 28

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:59 p.m., police responded to a residence on Ashley Street following a report of a suspect removing a Polymer 9MM firearm, valued at $575. The case is active.

Oct. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:10 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Philadelphia Drive following a report of a suspect stealing a victim's identity. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 12:57 p.m., police responded to a residence on Shannon Drive following a report of a suspect using a victim's identification. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:07 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect stealing clothing, valued at $135. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:39 p.m., police responded to Perdue Farms on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect taking a victim's wallet, valued at $20. The case is active.

Oct. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:48 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Gardenia Street following a report of a suspect stealing a victim's Husqvarna weed eater, valued at $270. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:53 a.m., deputies responded to Airport Road following a report of a suspect cutting two Izuzu catalytic converters, valued at $800, a Dodge catalytic converter, valued at $1,000, and causing damage to an Izuzu exhaust system, valued at $500, and damage to a Dodge exhaust system, valued at $500.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:23 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of a suspect entering a victim's vehicle and removing a handbag, valued at $350, a wallet, valued at $20, and a Mac Promax, valued at $600, along with a Credit Union and USAA debit cards, a Social Security card, and a military ID card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:10 p.m., police responded to a department store on Rockingham Road following a report of a suspect taking a victim's Mr. Heater vent-free 20,000 BTU liquid propane flame heater, valued at $179.99. The case is inactive.

Story continues

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:22 p.m., police responded to the Walmart on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect taking a victim's iPhone 11, valued at $699. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:53 p.m., police responded to a residence on Stanley Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Glock .357 Sig handgun, valued at $490, and a holster, valued at $32. The case is active.

Oct. 31

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:23 p.m., deputies responded to ER Corner Store on Mill Road following a report of a suspect taking a victim's Chrysler vehicle, valued at $30,000, without permission. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:06 p.m., deputies responded to a residence on Chestnut Lane following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a home and stealing miscellaneous clothes, valued at $300, an exterior wood door, valued at $100, and a Sony 19 inch flatscreen TV, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 5:41 a.m., police responded to Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect refusing to obey an officer's command. The Rockingham Police Department charged Iesha Miller.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:51 a.m., police responded to Economy Motel on South Hancock Street following a report of a suspect taking a victim's Samsung TV, valued at $200. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:18 p.m., police responded to a residence on County Home Road following a report of an unknown suspect breaking and entering a victim's storage building. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 3:31 p.m., police responded to a residence on East Washington Street following a report of an unknown suspect stealing a Swifty kayak, valued at $375. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:31 p.m., police responded to a Budget Inn Room following a report of a suspect striking a victim in the head. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Nov. 1

HAMLET — At 6:11 p.m., deputies responded to Louis Breeden Boulevard following a report of a suspect breaking and entering a motor vehicle and stealing a car battery, valued at $120, an Infiniti catalytic converter, valued at $300, two-vehicle tires, valued at $200, and a South Carolina registration plate, valued at $50. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:35 a.m., deputies responded to a restaurant on Airport Road following a report of a suspect shooting a building with a firearm and damaging front windows and a door, valued at $1,000, bricks on the front of the building, valued at $100, and an interior ceiling and wall, valued at $500. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:08 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Fox Road following a report of a suspect breaking and entering and stealing a Black and Decker nail gun, valued at $500. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:13 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Pineview Court following a report of items being stolen, including a 6' animated snowman, valued at $150, 6' animated Santa, valued at $300, a 5' animated Grinch, valued at $300, and a Christmas decoration for five trees, valued at $3,000. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:26 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Luther Street following a report of an unknown person attempting to steal a catalytic converter. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:43 p.m., police responded to Armstead Street following a report of a suspect taking tires and rims, valued at $600, and a car radio, valued at $200. The case is active.

To support the Richmond County Daily Journal, subscribe at https://www.yourdailyjournal.com/subscribe or 910-817-3111.

Reach Matthew Sasser at 910-817-2671 or [email protected]