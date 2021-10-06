County Crime Report: Oct. 5

Oct. 6—Sept. 29

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:43 a.m., police responded to a residence on Hemlock Street following a report of a victim's cut rear tires, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 10:01 a.m., police responded to the Lowe's Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect taking a Sharp microwave, valued at $179, and a Craftsman cordless vacuum, valued at $199, without paying. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:22 a.m., police responded to a residence at Timber Ridge Apartments on Steele Street following a report of a stolen vehicle tag, valued at $28. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:10 p.m., police responded to Lucky Stop on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect damaging assorted consumable goods, valued at $50. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Sept. 30

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:46 a.m., police responded to a State Employees Credit Union following a report of an individual cashing stolen checks, valued at $7,200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:53 p.m., police responded to the Lowe's Home Improvement on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing a Dewalt cordless drill, valued at $160. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:01 p.m., police responded to a department store on East Broad Avenue following a report of a lost wallet with $500 in it. The case is inactive.

Oct. 1

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:47 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Collins Church Road following a report of a stolen semi-automatic Glock with a 15 round magazine, valued at $600. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:41 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Craig Street following a report of a suspect stealing a black fanny pack, valued at $15, with a one-carat gold diamond ring, valued at $2,000, a small container with assorted jewelry, valued at $1,500, and a debit and social security card. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:15 p.m., police responded to the Wendy's on East Broad Avenue following a report of an authorized use of a motor vehicle. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 7:02 p.m., police responded to a residence on Old River Road following a report of a suspect going into a residence and stealing a 32" Roku TV, valued at $300, a 60" Roku TV, valued at $400, and damaging a door, valued at $200. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:15 a.m., police responded to Champion Ford Lincoln on US 74 HWY following a report of a suspect damaging a fence, valued at $1,000. surrounding a storage area. The case is inactive.

ROCKINGHAM — At 4:13 p.m., police responded the Walgreens on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing two unknown packages, valued at $200, from a delivery truck. The Rockingham Police Department charged Seth Pate.

Oct. 2

ROCKINGHAM — At 1:03 a.m., police responded to a residence on Cauthen Drive following a report of a suspect breaking an apartment window, valued at $300. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 8:20 a.m., police responded to a residence on Leak Street following a report of a suspect stealing diamond earrings, valued at $700, and hoop earrings, valued at $150. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

Oct. 3

HAMLET — At 8:55 a.m., deputies responded to a residence on Boyd Lake Road following a report of a suspect breaking into a vehicle. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 11:30 p.m., police responded to a residence on West Temple Avenue following a report of a suspect discharging a firearm within city limits. A 9MM Taurus handgun, valued at $300, a seven-round magazine, valued at $5, and five spent bullets were found at the scene. The case is closed by arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 2:46 p.m., police responded to the CVS on East Broad Avenue following a report of a suspect concealing multiple makeup items, valued at $107. The case is closed by means other than arrest.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:39 p.m., police responded to a residence on West Temple Avenue following a report of a suspect stealing six long guns and a pistol, valued at $10,000, jewelry, valued at $1,000, collectible coins, valued at $5,000, and a generator, valued at $900. The case is active.

ROCKINGHAM — At 6:42 p.m., police responded to a residence on John F. Kennedy Drive following a report of a suspect damaging the gas line of a red Ford Focus, valued at $200. The case is active.

Oct. 4

ROCKINGHAM — At 9:44 a.m., police responded to Otuels Food on South Long Drive following a report of a suspect removing a victim's Nintendo Switch Lite, valued at $250, and twenty loaded games, valued at $1,200. The case is active.

