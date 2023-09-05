County Crime Report: Sept.5

Sep. 5—SHOOTING

LAURINBURG — Police responded Saturday following a shooting that occurred on Kingsdale Street. The residence was occupied by two adults and one juvenile. No injuries were reported.

VANDALISM

LAURINBURG — Someone reported Friday to police that their unoccupied 2009 Chevrolet Impala was struck by gunfire on Douglas Street.

LARCENY

LAURINBURG — Someone reported Friday to police an unknown suspect took their green Huffy bicycle from the front porch on East Covington Street.

LAURINBURG Someone reported to police Friday an unknown Black female took a case of Corona beer and fled on foot at the Speedway on Main Street on Saturday.

LAURINBURG — Someone stated Saturday that four unknown Black females took a case of Corona beer and a bottle of wine and left in a silver Jeep Liberty at the Circle H store.

LAURINBURG — Someone reported Sunday that an unknown suspect took their Chevrolet Impala while it was parked at the Speedway on West Church Street. The vehicle had been left running and unsecured.

LAURINBURG — A larceny was reported to have occurred at Family Dollar on Aberdeen Road. The reporting person stated an unknown Black female took several bottles of body wash and bars of soap.

BREAK-IN

LAURINBURG — Someone told police Saturday an unknown suspect made forced entry into the residence through a window on Richmond Street. Nothing was reported taken.

ARREST

LAURINBURG — Myeshia Kirk, 34, of Harrison Street, was arrested Friday on an Order for Arrest for failing to appear in Scotland County court on charges of disorderly conduct. Kirk was jailed under a $5,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Angelo Cummings, 59, of Elliott Drive, was arrested on a warrant out of Cumberland County for felony habitual larceny and felony possession of stolen goods. Cummings was jailed under a $25,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — George Jones, 60, of Charlotte, was arrested and charged with DWI. Jones was released to family.

LAURINBURG — Leroy McCall, 42, of Maple Street, was arrested and charged Sunday with felony habitual larceny, second degree trespassing and misdemeanor larceny. The trespassing and larceny occurred at Walmart. McCall was jailed under a $10,000 bond.

LAURINBURG — Marshall Evans, 42, of US Highway 401 Bypass, was charged Sunday with being drunk and disruptive. Evans was jailed under a $1,500 secure bond.