County: DA's access restricted; full-time assistant resigns

Oct. 5—SOMERSET, Pa. — While facing criminal charges, District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' access to his office — and the courthouse itself — is now restricted, county officials confirmed Tuesday.

County Solicitor Michael Barbera said Thomas can no longer use a remote "key fob" to enter the building through side doors — or after hours.

And because he is charged with a felony in Pennsylvania, he is not permitted to access the Commonwealth Law Enforcement Network — a database for law enforcement officials that catalogs criminal record histories, abuse orders, drivers license numbers and other criminal justice information, Barbera said.

The system interfaces with the National Crime Information Center and the Pennsylvania state Police's record center, among other information networks.

"Measures were taken to ensure the extent he does access the building, that it is supervised access," Barbera said. "And that has to do with (restricting) his access to the CLEAN System in his office."

That means if Thomas wants to enter his office, he must be supervised by another staff member, the board said.

To enter the courthouse, he must use the main, public entrance, which is staffed by county sheriff's deputies and contains metal detectors and scanners.

Thomas, who is charged by Pennsylvania state police with raping a Windber woman inside her home last month, is planning to plead not guilty to the charges and fight them in court.

Through his Pittsburgh attorney, he told media Friday he is taking a leave of absence to focus on his case.

Somerset's commissioners said they have not heard from Thomas or his office to verify that.

They learned of Thomas' decision to go on leave "through press interviews on Friday," Barbera said.

"We have reached out to the DA's attorney to confirm," he said.

As an elected official, Thomas is not an employee who can be hired, suspended or fired from the job.

The conduct he is accused of has traditionally resulted in investigations by the state Supreme Court's disciplinary board, which can result in temporary suspensions and the disbarment of an attorney's law license — but such reviews are private and only yield details if a decision amend a license's status.

"Our hands are tied," Barbera said, while sitting alongside Commissioners Mark Walker, Colleen Dawson and Pamela Tokar-Ickes on Tuesday.

"These are obviously very serious charges that have been filed. But that process has to play out in the courts," Barbera said.

Full-time assistant resigns

Thomas' office lost another staff member last week.

Full-time Assistant District Attorney Megan Will notified the county on Friday she was leaving the job, effective immediately. Commissioners approved the departure through a personnel action Tuesday, but could not provide additional information about the reason behind Will's decision.

Wills was promoted to a full-time position on Thomas' staff in April.

She was not reached for comment. A message left at her office was not returned.

Counting Thomas' temporarily leave from his post, the office is now down three prosecutors; the other, an assistant district attorney post that was vacated by then-assistant Michael Carbonara in late May.

Four assistants remain, including first assistant Molly Metzgar, who is currently overseeing the office.

Barbera declined to provide Wills' letter of resignation, noting that as a "personnel" matter, the document is not a public record.

The county took a step to formalize its the Somerset County 911 Advisory Board on Tuesday, appointing 11 people with ties to the 911 department and area emergency services.

Somerset County Department of Emergency Services Director Joel Landis said Somerset County 911 has had an advisory board before, but they wanted to make it a bit more official — with appointees now county-approved.

Landis said the aim is to have a group of people with a vested interest in improving the system who can meet, discuss challenges and share ideas.

Unlike some larger counties, the move is not a state-mandated one, he said.