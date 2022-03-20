CRIME NEWS, POLICE CAR, FOR ONLINE

A Cascade County Deputy fatally shot a suspect Saturday afternoon during a wanted person search, according to a press release from the Cascade County Sheriff's Office. CCSO says there is no current danger to the public.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave and the Great Falls Police Department is conducting the investigation into the shooting.

The CCSO release details the following narrative.

Just after 1 p.m. deputies found the suspect, in what appeared to be a disabled car, on the 1400 block of 7th Ave South. The suspect had active warrants and was a person of interest in a fraud investigation. The release did not specify the details of the warrants.

While a deputy was speaking with the suspect, the suspect “pulled a gun on the deputy,” after which the deputy shot the suspect.

County deputies, alongside officers from GFPD, conducted CPR on the suspect until medical arrived and took over medical treatment of the suspect. The suspect died later in the afternoon at the hospital.

The GFPD is handling the investigation of the shooting and Dick Brown from Petroleum County is the Coroner assigned to the death investigation. An autopsy will be completed on the suspect in the upcoming days.

The deputy will be placed on administrative leave while the investigation is ongoing, which the release said is standard procedure.

If you witnessed this incident or have information, please contact Detective Keith Perkins of the GFPD at 406-455-8520.

This article originally appeared on Great Falls Tribune: County deputy fatally shoots suspect during wanted person search