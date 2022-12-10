County Deputy shot at during traffic stop

Dec. 10—Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that was directed at a deputy who was in the process of conducting a traffic stop of another motorist just after midnight Friday morning.

The deputy had stopped a motorcycle in the Dearmanville area near the Kapco Drive intersection of U.S. 78 for having no vehicle registration. According to Sheriff Matthew Wade, the motorcyclist, Thomas Griffith, 23, of Anniston, was in possession of enough controlled substances to be charged with distribution. It was also learned that the motorcycle Griffith was driving was stolen.

While the deputy was handling the stop on Griffith, an unknown suspect driving by slowed down and opened fire, firing several shots in the direction of the deputy before speeding off, Wade said.

Wade said he could not confirm if the two motorists were in collusion. However, either way, he called the situation "very dangerous" and "very concerning."

The deputy was not hurt, Wade said.

The Calhoun County Sheriff's Office is continuing an investigation into the matter.

Griffith was charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, and several other charges. He is being held at the Calhoun County Jail on multiple bonds.

