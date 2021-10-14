County Detective: Inmate had bags of cocaine

Oct. 14—COAL TOWNSHIP — An inmate at Northumberland County Jail was found with four bags of cocaine, according to Northumberland County Detective Degg Stark.

Rafael Mora-Kuilan, 25, an inmate at the county jail in Coal Township, was charged with misdemeanor counts of possessing a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. The charges were filed by Stark in the Shamokin office of District Judge John Gembic.

When Mora-Kulian was committed to the jail on Sept. 12, a correctional officer discovered four plastic baggies containing a white powdery substance. In an interview on Oct. 7, he allegedly confessed to Stark that the substance was cocaine, Stark reported.

A preliminary hearing is pending.

— JUSTIN STRAWSER