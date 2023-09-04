County detectives searching for clues on woman shot in the head Saturday on Darden Road

SOUTH BEND — County police detectives are looking into the details after officers found a woman shot in the head Saturday night in a home in the 20000 block of Darden Road near Indiana 933.

County police officials said officers received a dispatch about 10 p.m. Saturday of a male victim with a self-inflicted gunshot to the head. The caller to 9-1-1 reportedly was uncooperative with dispatchers and would not provide their information, any details of the incident or an address for the location of the victim.

Dispatchers later determined the caller was near Darden Road west of Indiana 933, and after searching the area for 15 minutes, officers found a shooting victim through the window of a home in the 20000 block of Darden Road in Clay Township.

Police reportedly entered the home and found a female with a gunshot to the head, not a male as reported by the 9-1-1 caller. The woman was taken by ambulance to a local hospital where police officials said she died of her wound a short time later.

A man believed to have been the caller to dispatchers about the incident was found on scene, officers said, and was the man detained for questioning.

County officials said no arrests have been made, and county police and county police detectives are still investigating the shooting and any details about the origin of the fatal gun shot.

Email Tribune staff writer Greg Swiercz at gswiercz@sbtinfo.com.

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Woman dies after being found shot in head Saturday in home on Darden Road