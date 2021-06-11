County drops charges against bookkeepers

The Washington County Attorney's Office has dismissed criminal charges against a pair of bookkeepers who each had been accused of fraud at an Oakdale company.

Sara Jean Rose and Kathy Lynn Heller faced felony theft charges after each allegedly took money from Quantum Merchant Services, but new information led the county to drop the cases, according to court documents. The county attorney's office didn't elaborate on the new information, and messages left with the office on Friday were not immediately returned.

Rose, of Arden Hills, worked for the company until she was terminated in 2019, according to the company's CEO, Rob Olson. She was accused of padding her paycheck and making unauthorized transfers to her personal bank account in the amount of $185,000, according to court documents.

Heller, who was hired after Rose, was accused of putting $53,000 of company funds into her personal bank account.

Olson declined to comment, citing pending civil litigation.

Matt McKinney • 612-673-7329