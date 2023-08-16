County drug court ceasing operations

Aug. 16—JEFFERSON — A pair of Ashtabula County Court of Common Pleas judges have announced that the Ashtabula County Drug Court and Mental Health Court will be ceasing operations by the end of the year.

According to a press release signed by Common Pleas Court judges Thomas Harris and Marianne Sezon, the judges decided to discontinue the courts due to difficulties with administering the court, which the press release blames on the Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office not participating in the program for the last two years.

"The Court must maintain fairness when it takes part in the Specialized Dockets Treatment Team meetings, and the continuous absence of the Prosecutor's Office makes it more than difficult for the Court to receive valuable information necessary to determine acceptance or rejection of participants into the program, as well as monitoring participants," the press release states.

That lack of participation makes proceeding with the court extremely difficult, according to the release.

The specialized dockets will cease operation on or before Dec. 31, and the judges are working to make sure there are no negative impacts on anyone participating in the specialized dockets because of the decision, according to the release.

The Drug Court was created in 2008, and four common pleas court judges and four county prosecutors have taken part in the program, according to the release.

The press release states that Ashtabula County Prosecutor Colleen O'Toole said in a July 2021 letter, a copy of which was attached to the release, that her office would no longer participate in drug court proceedings.

In the letter, O'Toole states that her office will not participate in the hearings until the backlog of cases before the Ashtabula County Common Pleas Court is resolved, or the judges meet with her to discuss a plan to resolve the issue.

In the release, the judges thank the Ohio Supreme Court's Specialized Docket Section, the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, the Ashtabula County Mental Health and Recovery Services Board, and all of the treatment providers who helped with the court over the years.

According to the release, the court would be happy to restart the program if circumstances change.

The Ashtabula County Prosecutor's Office released a press release responding to the announcement, stating the decision to discontinue the program is unfortunate.

"We have offered on several occasions to increase our participation, but due to a decrease in staffing in our office by the Commissioners, as well as the courts unilaterally choosing to deny all prosecutor continuances on its regular docket, and the court's present practice of scheduling 10 trials on a singular day, we do not have the resources to accommodate their wishes," the release states.

According to the release, the Prosecutor's Office has repeatedly asked for accommodations and a change to the schedules.

The press release encourages the Common Pleas Court judges to reconsider ceasing drug court operations and work with the Prosecutor's Office.