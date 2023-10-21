County engineer explains how Public Works Commission funding works

County Engineer Ed Meixner explained to the Ashland County commissioners the process of submitting and prioritizing Public Works Commission funding.

“One of the things that has historically been done is that the city and the county take turns determining which one is the highest priority for the county,” said Meixner. “This year it is the city’s turn and the importance of that is the higher the priority of the project within the specific county, that allows them to score more points at the district level and increases your chances of being funded.”

Meixner presented the three projects that were submitted. The highest priority is a traffic signal replacement on U.S. 42 and Mifflin Road. The second project is a bridge on Township Road 1600 and the third was a culvert on County Road 995. The last two projects were submitted by Meixner.

“Those are the three projects submitted,” he said. “We need your approval on those priorities.”

The priority list was approved.

Other actions

Authorized Jim Skora, Solid Waste District Coordinator, to file a grant application with the Ohio EPA for the purchase of special collection and event signs.

Approved and entered into a contract for $13,100 with Quality Masonry Company for exterior masonry maintenance to the south elevation parapet wall at the courthouse.

Approved and entered into a contract with Lucas Coroner’s Office in the amount of $1,750 for each autopsy performed from Jan. 1, 2024 through Dec. 31, 2024.

Accepted 3 rd Quarter donations to the Dog Shelter in the amount of $3,676.

Authorized a check for $15 to Holland & Muirden, Attorneys at Law toward the prosecution of one pending case dealing with the Humane Society.

Made appropriations to Health Dept., Health Dept. Food Service, Sheriff, Capital Projects and CSEA. Made one transfer to Buildings & Grounds.

Accepted the resignation of Caitlyn Byron, Kennel Worker, effective Oct. 31.

Authorized Amendment #2 to the administration contract with Great Lakes Community Action Partnership for the Cinnamon Lake CDBG Residential Infrastructure Grant Program which extends the contract end date to Dec. 31, 2024.

Ashland County Extension employee Jackie Wasilewski gave a program update and budget request for the local 4-H Program. The current budget is $85,000 and Wasilewski asked for an additional $30,000, for a total request of $115,000.

Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, Oct. 26 at in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public, but also live-streamed on the Ashland County Government Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Asheville Citizen Times: Commissioners discuss Public Works Commission funding for 3 projects