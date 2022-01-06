County Executive To Give Final State Of Harford County Address

HARFORD COUNTY, MD — Harford County Executive Barry Glassman will deliver his annual State of Harford County address on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022.

Due to term limits, the address will be his last as county executive. It'll delivered virtually at 7 p.m. to the county council from the TV studio at his alma mater, Havre de Grace High School.

Among topics to likely be addressed include how the county continues to combat COVID-19.

"I am proud that county government has remained open every day despite the pandemic, and Harford County continued to move forward in 2021," Glassman said in a news release. "As I begin my last year as county executive, I look forward to delivering my final State of the County address to share our progress and plans to finish Harford Strong."



Citizens are invited to watch the address during the county council meeting, which will stream live and be archived on the county website at this link.

@HarfordExec Barry Glassman will deliver his annual State of #Harford County address on Tuesday, Jan. 11, 2022. The address will be his last as county executive & will be delivered virtually at 7 p.m. to the County Council from the TV studio at his alma mater, HDG High School. pic.twitter.com/wi4g4Vo6yM

— Harford County Gov't (@HarfordCountyMD) January 6, 2022

A rebroadcast will air at 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 12 and at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 13 on HarfordTV (Comcast channels 21 & HD 1084, Armstrong channel 7 & Verizon channel 31).



This article originally appeared on the Havre de Grace Patch