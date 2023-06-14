County exploring use of old WPD building

Jun. 14—WEATHERFORD — The former home of the Weatherford Police Department could soon see law enforcement officers within its walls again.

The building off Santa Fe Drive has been vacant since completion of the new Weatherford Public Safety Building in October, and Parker County officials recently toured the facility along with several departments that are maxed out in their current space, including elections employees, Parker County Sheriff detectives and juvenile probation.

"As directed by the court, we've gone through and looked at specific departments that may have space issues and interviewed departments for assessment of needs," Parker County Judge Pat Deen told commissioners during Monday's meeting. "The elections department has seven employees, Sheriff Russ Authier said he has seven detectives that need a place and the juvenile probation has 12 employees who currently occupy the building behind the ag center.

"We had identified that as a working plan and those departments could easily go into that building."

Attorney John Forrest said the county had been in discussions with the city of Weatherford about the building, but would be unable to purchase anything outright as it was not anticipated in the county's budget.

"At this point, we would look at getting a lease, which would allow us to move forward in getting a design, plans and individuals moved in since we currently have those needs," he said. "We could execute a sales contract the next fiscal year if the court chooses to purchase."

The lease agreement would be $1 per year, and was approved Monday by commissioners, pending action by city council, with terms and conditions to be outlined by the county attorney.

The cost to purchase the roughly 14,000-square-foot building would run about $2.7 million, commissioners were told.

Emergency Management Coordinator Sean Hughes noted the 75-foot radio tower behind the building, which is owned by the Council of Governments but operated by the county.

"That facility does have a dedicated radio room that belongs to Parker County, and it would be nice if we could get that room secured so we could retain that equipment," he said, noting a savings of about $30,000.

Deen said the county would need an architect to come out and perform an assessment of the building to identify any required renovations to be able to accommodate the departments.

If the juvenile probation office were to move, that building would be freed up for the permitting office, which has seven employees. Authier said the move of one of his units (currently, investigators are stationed in three different buildings) would open up another county-owned building as well.

Commissioners Monday also approved a contract for services for a Family Violence Training event in July that would be hosted by the county attorney's office at Weatherford College.

The event would provide assault family violence training for law enforcement officers and allow them to earn eight TCOLE hours.

"We have an amazing opportunity — and a necessity — to keep our law enforcement as well-trained as possible and these areas are crucial," Parker County Victims Assistance Coordinator Lisa Mehrhoff said, noting the number of protective orders issued continues to increase, including more than 100 since October.

The training would be conducted by Mark Wynn, who spent 21 years with Nashville Metropolitan Police and served as a lieutenant in the department's Domestic Violence Division, and Stephanie Kegley, founder of the Put Me First Foundation. Cost is approximately $3,000 and would come out of the department's budget.

Mehrhoff said they'd like to make the training an annual event.

The court Monday also:

—Approved an amendment to a contract with La Salle Corrections, operator of the Parker County Jail, which includes a 20-percent increase for guard wages.

Forrest noted there have been cost increases over the years, and the jail no longer houses federal inmates, which has also caused a substantial increase.

Effective Oct. 1, the rate per inmate per day would go from $61.50 to $73.80. The rate for hospital guards would also rise from $22 an hour for the first 48 hours and $33 after 48, to $27 for the first 48 hours and $36 afterward.

The county also has MOUs with several other counties, including Denton and Coryell, to house inmates from those areas at a rate of $93.50 per day.

Authier said LaSalle continues to do a great job, and even with the increases, the rate is still well below market.

"In discussions with administrators at the jail, they're having difficulty getting employees and keeping them, when they can get a job somewhere else in town making more money," Precinct 3 Commissioner Larry Walden said.

—Heard an update from Chris Bosco, of Freese & Nichols Engineering, on planning for a future transportation bond.

Bosco, who met with officials to get a master list of transportation projects, said 10 of those projects, valued at $24 million, are safety projects, nine are new roadway extensions, eight are roadway capacity widening projects and three are investments along Interstate 20, such as frontage roads and ramps.

Of those, 11 are county projects, 11 are city and eight are partnerships with TxDOT or on TxDOT roadways.

Bosco said he does anticipate more matching funds with TxDOT and the Council of Governments, who have been "huge partners."

To a question from Precinct 2 Commissioner Jacob Holt on rate projects and construction cost inflation, Bosco said it would be fair that some of those projects, if put off now, would be more expensive long-term.

"One of the things we've seen in the last couple of years, with the inflation spike, is some elements came down but construction didn't," he said.

Bosco also pointed out the number of urban roads planned this go-round, as opposed to previous bond programs.

"With the volume of traffic, the rural roadway doesn't hold up like it did 15 years ago," he said. "The volume of traffic, trucks, that influx of people deteriorates it much faster."