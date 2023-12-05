County, Florence school reach agreement on traffic signs on County Road 23

It’s all go for new stop signs in Florence.

Amiable discussion between Codington County commissioners and Florence School Superintendent Mitch Reed resulted in agreement that the county will bear financial responsibility, about $650, for the new signs and the school district will pay for any further traffic control measures, such as flashing lights.

Two signs will be added to the County Road 23-Main Avenue intersection, making it a 4-way stop. The other two signs will be placed at the County 23-Kline Avenue intersection. Drivers proceeding either north or south on County 23 will have to stop before entering the area where students will be proceeding to and from the new building.

The issue arose last year when the increasing enrollment at Florence Schools led to the construction of a new building across County Road 23.

County Sheriff Brad Howell told commissioners he didn’t think adding the signs now, instead of during the summer when school isn’t in session, would be an additional danger for students.

“It’ll take a little while for drivers to adjust, but we’ll have deputies on hand at the beginning,” Howell said.

County Highway Superintendent Rick Hartley said the zone adjacent to school property where drivers can’t exceed 15 miles per hour will be extended to the north to further warn drivers. Flags will also be placed on the 15 mph signs to further alert drivers.

“We’re just taking a measure to slow down traffic,” Reed said about the new signs. “We thought this was the best option. Maybe not the only option, but the best option to slow traffic down.”

The school district will be adding a camera at the 4-way stop to monitor cars and students, and Reed said he’s working with his principal to develop plans for supervising students as they cross the street.

“The school will work with law enforcement to see if we need to up our game, and that will be our responsibility,” he added.

Commissioners approved repairs to a wing wall of a bridge located on 175th Street one mile east and three miles south of Watertown. Holloway Bridge and Culvert of Mitchell, which will do the work next spring, is charging an estimated $38,000 for labor and equipment. The county is contributing $15,000 worth of riprap.

During monthly reports, Sheriff Howell said he is developing a memorandum of understanding with three county schools to provide a school resource officer. The schools are Florence, Henry and Waverly-South Shore. Costs will be split among the three schools and the county. Howell hopes to have the plan in operation by early 2024.

During his review of October’s department statistics, Howell noted that 17 accidents were reported to his office. It’s the most since December of 2022, and Howell said the jump was in part due to collisions with deer.

The county detention center incarcerated about 61 inmates per day in October. The high was 66 on Oct. 4 and low 56 on Oct. 13. Another 81 convicted individuals were not in prison but were being monitored daily through various means.

The sheriff’s office dealt with 566 cases and calls in October and served 63 warrants and served 211 civil papers. Officers transported 28 individuals during 19 trips over a distance of 5,212 miles. The previous high over the past year was 4,021 miles in March.

In other actions the commissioners:

• Noted that Larry Wasland and Matt Kranz have asked to step down from the Codington County Justice Advisory Committee after long terms of service. Jeannette Horning and Al Koistinen remain, and Ryan Keller has volunteered. One more volunteer is needed.

• Approved a memorandum of understanding with South Dakota State University regarding the county’s 4-H program. Commissioners were reassured by Auditor Brenda Hanten that all volunteers assisting 4-H activities and events will be insured.

• Approved declaring workstation computers in the treasurer’s office and tablet computers and the intercom system in the sheriff’s office as surplus for the purpose of being destroyed. Howell said the new intercom ordered in September, 2022 has been installed and is operational.

• Approved the signing by Chairman Lee Gabel of a rental agreement of property for the county coroner.

— J.T. Fey is a freelance reporter for the Watertown Public Opinion.

This article originally appeared on St. Cloud Times: County, Florence school reach agreement on traffic signs