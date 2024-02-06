County freezes Colorado Child Care Assistance Program enrollment due to insufficient funding

Larimer County Department of Human Services has enacted an enrollment freeze for the Colorado Child Care Assistance Program due to insufficient funding this fiscal year and the upcoming loss of American Rescue Plan Act funds that have supported the program since 2021.

CCAP is a statewide program that provides child care services to families that are “homeless, working, searching for work or in school,” according to the state’s website. Each county is in charge of setting eligibility criteria “but must help families that have an income of 185% or less of the federal poverty guideline.” Families with an income over 85% of the state median are not eligible.

Larimer County's enrollment freeze, which was announced Monday, was implemented because the budget is projected to go over by $800,000 for the 2023-24 fiscal year. The county and surrounding areas are also losing American Rescue Plan Act funding starting in the 2024-25 fiscal year. It has received $1.7 million in those federal funds annually since 2021.

“Unfortunately, there is insufficient state and federal funding to serve all families that are eligible,” Heather O’Hayre, director of Larimer County Human Services, said in a news release.

Current families will remain on the program if they continue to meet eligibility criteria, and “exceptions are made for families in child welfare or the Colorado Works program,” according to the news release.

“Our focus during this unfortunate enrollment freeze is to continue to provide access to quality child care through prioritizing families who are current CCAP clients,” O’Hayre said.

During the freeze, the county still encourages other families to apply for the program, Larimer County spokesperson Jill Maasch said in an email to the Coloradoan.

“When the enrollment freeze is lifted, we will work through the eligibility steps for those who have been pre-screened during this enrollment freeze time,” Maasch said.

There’s no clear timeline for when the freeze might be lifted. Maasch told the Coloradoan the enrollment freeze will remain in effect "until the budget allocation can provide sustainable funding for the program participants." At the moment, there's no replacement for American Rescue Plan Act funding.

“For those who are not currently enrolled in CCAP, we encourage them to look into alternative programs like Universal Preschool Colorado or to reach out to the Larimer County Early Childhood Council to inquire about cost-effective day care options,” Maasch said.

Larimer County Early Childhood Council CEO Christina Taylor said in an email that it is still too early to determine the impact on the demand for scholarships for parents of young children but, "it's certainly not unexpected to have a freeze at this time given the expiration of ARPA funding."

United Way of Larimer County, a nonprofit, funds education and child care programs through grants and donations that are supplemental to CCAP. WomenGive supports single mothers pursuing postsecondary education and Larimer Child Care Fund, launched in 2021, supports families in Larimer County who don’t qualify for CCAP.

“The child care fund opened up the ability for families to take their scholarships to the provider of their choice that was convenient for them,” said Joy Sullivan, United Way of Larimer County's president and CEO.

Currently, the program supports about 70 to 90 families per year.

“We have an application process for families and if families apply for that fund and do qualify for CCAP, we've been able to refer them to our partners at the county, but now we won't be able to do that,” Sullivan said.

Sullivan said they have a portfolio of more than $1 million currently, but "we're concerned it is going to need to increase significantly with CCAP on a freeze."

Meanwhile, Sullivan encourages families to explore the Larimer Child Care Connect website, www.larimerchildcare.org, where Early Childhood Council of Larimer County is streamlining resources.

“We're all in astonishment that as everyone in our community has identified child care as a major barrier to employment and economic development — not to mention the social health of our community — that our public financing of what we all consider a priority is going in the opposite direction," Sullivan said.

This article originally appeared on Fort Collins Coloradoan: What to know about Larimer County's decision to freeze CCAP enrollment