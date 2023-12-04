County gets a clean audit, and its coffers continue to rise — but not as fast

Washington County's finances got a clean audit last week as county officials reviewed reports on Fiscal Year 2023 financial statements.

The audit found no weaknesses, fraud or unsupported transactions, according to audit partner Chris Lehman of the Owings Mills, Md.-based accounting firm SB & Company.

And the final financials for the year showed the county ended FY 2023 with $5 million more in its General Fund than it spent, according to Chief Financial Officer Kelcee Mace. The fiscal year ended June 30.

"There's really nothing negative I need to bring to your attention through the audit process," Lehman told the Washington County Commissioners during their regular meeting Tuesday. If there had been "troubles," he said, "I would make you aware of that."

Mace noted that more than $25 million in adjustments had been made to the original FY 2023 budget, bringing the final budget to $288.1 million.

Those adjustments were related to the use of reserves for unanticipated costs, nonprofit grants from a FY 2022 budget excess, mid-year cost of living adjustments for county employees, in-kind contributions, an inter-fund loan and unexpected grants and other revenues, she said.

Total revenues came to nearly $304.8 million while expenditures were just under $300 million, leaving a net excess of a little more than $5 million. Mace said she planned to talk with the commissioners at their next meeting about what to do with that money.

Expenditures, she said, included a $20 million transfer to the Capital Improvement Program the commissioners had approved.

Revenues grew, but not as fast as expenses

General Fund revenue grew by 1.6% from FY 2022, while expenditures grew at at more than twice that rate, at 3.46%, Mace said.

The percentage of cash reserves required grew as well, she said. General cash reserves for FY 2023 were $73.2 million, compared with $68.2 million for FY 2022. Mace said the current figure represents about three months of cash reserves.

Revenues for FY 2023 were about $16.7 million more than the final budget, she said. Revenue from real and personal property taxes, income taxes, recordation taxes and interest were all above budget projections.

But the county's disparity grant income, provided by the state to jurisdictions where per capita local income tax revenue is below 75% of the state average, was 54% lower than in FY 2022 because the county enacted two cuts to its income tax.

Mace said overtime costs had raised wage expenditures over budget, but health insurance costs were down. The county also saved some money from employee vacancies.

What to watch for in the next budget

Mace warned the commissioners there were a number of factors to keep in mind while considering the next budget. Inflation is one of them.

Noting that the inflation rate of 3.7% at the end of September was far lower than the 8.2% reported the year before, "the inflationary rate will still impact costs for capital projects" next year, she said.

"And will the commission has made great strides in improving the salary scale in recent years," she said, "additional changes may be needed to remain competitive and to retain employees."

Infrastructure maintenance and capital projects will also need to be reevaluated during the next budget process to make up for deferred maintenance, she said, and the tradition of emergency services to county departments will also affect the budget.

Commissioner Wayne Keefer questioned whether enough review is given to how excess funds are allocated.

"I just don't think that gets the same level of scrutiny as our overall budget process," he said. "It doesn't get the same level of public input … I think it deserves the same level of scrutiny in how we spend it."

