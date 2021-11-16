County gets creative to manage jail issues

Nov. 15—As the county's jail population continues to grow, and a new jail is on the drawing board but at least three or four years out, another solution is being eyed.

The county is advertising for a thru-care coordinator, a person who would assess those charged with crimes to link them to needed services.

"At the foundation, through care is a pretrial program based on a validated risk assessment," Haywood County Manager Bryant Morehead said in a recent interview. "There are lots of these programs around the country that are very effective."

The pre-trial release program currently used in Haywood has resulted in offenders being released, failing to show up for their court appearance, and then being jailed for failure to appear. It is a situation Sheriff Greg Christopher partially blames for the burgeoning jail population.

Under a thru-care program, Morehead said the coordinator would work with court officials, mental health specialists, social workers and counselors to help link offenders to the care they need.

"It would create an umbrella of services to help people change their lives and not come back to jail," Morehead said.

The application period for the coordinator is still open, but once filled, the individual will report directly to the county manager and likely be located in an office at the Justice Center.

"I would think the day-to-day work would be with court services to give judges good information about a person after they've been assessed," Morehead said. "We want someone with experience in pre-trial in North Carolina. We already have a great program through our partnerships with Haywood Pathways Center and Vaya. There are peer support specialists in the jail and we're really looking at a way to help people move past their addiction and mental health problems."

The state's failure to adequately support mental health services is a huge driver for local programs — ones that are becoming essential to addressing a rising jail population during a time when there's a shortage of space across the region.

Morehead said the program will operate for a trial period to assess its effectiveness.

A tipping point

Sheriff Christopher is facing a monumental challenge with an overflowing jail population. Arrestees are often held in the booking area until a cell opens up, as there are often no other open cells in the region to transport inmates.

There are also state rules about housing offenders. For instance someone facing serious felony charges cannot be put in the same block as someone who's jailed for not paying child support.

"Failures to appear have increased, which has helped to increase the jail population, but we have also arrested a lot of people for different crimes that has caused them to get a high bond simply because of the seriousness of the crime," Christopher said.

As Christopher understands it, the risk-assessment component of a thru-care system, along with an electronic monitoring system, would provide another level of accountability for someone to show up in court and would offer a link to the appropriate type of care to reduce the likelihood of returning to jail.

For the past three years, the recidivism rate for those jailed in Haywood fluctuated between between 40.97% and 42.3%.

"That means basically, four out of every 10 people who are arrested in this county are arrested more than once during a fiscal year," Christopher said.

Last year, there were 3,241 bookings into the Haywood County Jail, and of that number 822 were arrested just once, Christopher said.

"That tells us that we continue to see the same people multiple times throughout a year. I feel if we could get families to help us, and if we had more rehabilitation help and drug court and we had more mental health help, those four things, would provide a better level of accountability for us."

Christopher said when treatment is court-ordered, there is more leverage to make it happen.

"When people are trying to make that choice for themselves, unfortunately, it is difficult to make good choices," Christopher said of those facing addiction.

New jail years away

The Haywood County Commissioners have been weighing the need to expand the jail to accommodate the rising numbers, as well as meet the new jail standards requiring offenders need to be grouped according to the severity of their offense.

The county's jail is licensed for 149, but that number includes an often-closed 40-bed dormitory-style jail annex where it is almost impossible to segregate offenders according to crime severity.

In past meetings, commissioners have discussed a $16 million addition to the jail that would add 145 beds, but there are a number of issues to resolve before that can happen.

Geotechnical issues are under evaluation, and talks are under way with railroad officials concerning use of its right-of-way that might be necessary for one of the possible designs, Morehead said.

Whether the existing jail annex will remain on the site is an issue yet to be resolved once an architect is seleted and the project goes forward, Morehead said.

"That building is 40-plus years old and would need a lot of work to keep for another 20 years," he said. "That site has its challenges with the existing jail and sheriff's office, the county garage, the Pathways center, the convenience center, and the EMS base. It's all right there in a tight space."

Given the situation where there aren't enough places to house prisoners, either locally or within the region, along with the situation where an expanded jail is years away, something needs to be done soon.

"That's why we're hiring a thru-care manager because if we started turning dirt today, it would probably be close to 36 months before the jail open," Morehead said.