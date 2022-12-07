County gets more time to file formal charges in man's death

Dec. 7—ANDERSON — The Madison County prosecutor's office has been given an additional 72 hours to file formal charges in connection with the Tuesday death of Jerry Gray.

Anderson police arrested Jacob Benjamin Fite, 34, 3000 block of East Fifth Street, on Tuesday afternoon on a preliminary charge of murder.

Fire appeared Wednesday before Criminal Magistrate Kevin Eads. Fite is being detained at the Madison County Jail; bond has not been set.

Police were dispatched to the 2200 block of West 27th Street at 9:30 a.m. to follow up on information about a possible homicide.

When officers arrived, they found Gray, 56, who was pronounced dead at the scene, according to Coroner Dr. Troy Abbott.

Officers secured the scene and were able to detain all the parties involved, arresting Fite at his Anderson residence.

The Madison County prosecutor's office said it will file criminal charges, including murder, against Fite in the coming days.

A court document states Fite met Gray at a liquor store at Sixth Street and Scatterfield Road and drove him to the West 27th Street address.

Fite told investigators that at one point Gray produced a bayonet and there was a physical altercation between the two.

Fite said he punched Gray twice in the nose, Gray fell down and Fite left the residence.

Officers found Gray deceased, lying on the living room floor.

More information will be made available when the prosecutor's office files formal charges.

Follow Ken de la Bastide on Twitter @KendelaBastide, or call 765-640-4863.