County GOP to hold breakfast fundraiser

Feb. 21—The Howard County Republican party will hold its annual Century Club Breakfast next month.

Doors open for the event at 8 a.m. March 9, with breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the program — a forum with the Republican primary candidates for Indiana governor — starting at 9:15 a.m.

"We look forward to kicking off each successful year with this informative, fundraising event," Jennifer Jack, party chairwoman, said in a statement. "We welcome anyone to come out and hear the platform from each Republican gubernatorial candidate."

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire or RSVP, please reach out Jack at howcogop@gmail.com.

Sponsorship levels are as follows:

* Individual, $100

* Bronze, $250

* Silver, $500

* Gold, $1,000