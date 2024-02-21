County GOP to hold breakfast fundraiser

Kokomo Tribune, Ind.
·1 min read

Feb. 21—The Howard County Republican party will hold its annual Century Club Breakfast next month.

Doors open for the event at 8 a.m. March 9, with breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the program — a forum with the Republican primary candidates for Indiana governor — starting at 9:15 a.m.

"We look forward to kicking off each successful year with this informative, fundraising event," Jennifer Jack, party chairwoman, said in a statement. "We welcome anyone to come out and hear the platform from each Republican gubernatorial candidate."

Sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire or RSVP, please reach out Jack at howcogop@gmail.com.

Sponsorship levels are as follows:

* Individual, $100

* Bronze, $250

* Silver, $500

* Gold, $1,000