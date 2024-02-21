County GOP to hold breakfast fundraiser
Feb. 21—The Howard County Republican party will hold its annual Century Club Breakfast next month.
Doors open for the event at 8 a.m. March 9, with breakfast beginning at 8:30 a.m. and the program — a forum with the Republican primary candidates for Indiana governor — starting at 9:15 a.m.
"We look forward to kicking off each successful year with this informative, fundraising event," Jennifer Jack, party chairwoman, said in a statement. "We welcome anyone to come out and hear the platform from each Republican gubernatorial candidate."
Sponsorship opportunities are available. To inquire or RSVP, please reach out Jack at howcogop@gmail.com.
Sponsorship levels are as follows:
* Individual, $100
* Bronze, $250
* Silver, $500
* Gold, $1,000