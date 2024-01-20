County government's online presence gets upgrade

Jan. 20—Rogers County's nine-year-old public website has a new look and updated content, and is now a fully compliant American With Disabilities Act online service.

Hearing- and sight-impaired citizens can access county government information and services through any assistive reading device, including Braille readers.

Diana Dickinson, public information officer for the county, said making the website ADA-compliant was a top priority.

"For our citizens who are blind or have low sight, they can hover over a photo, map or graphic, and it will give a description," Dickinson said. "That's just one of the features."

This move also makes the website more navigable for everyone, including those with learning disabilities.

Revamping the website became a top priority around the beginning of the 2023-2024 fiscal year when technical support became unavailable to the existing software. The initial budget was around $17,000. Dickinson said that while final costs are not in, she expects it will be a little under the allocation.

Pushing the need to upgrade, in addition to software support issues, was feedback from citizens who asked for the website to be easier to navigate, more transparent and user-friendly.

"We believe the new website does all of this and more," Dickinson said.

District 1 Chairman Dan DeLozier agreed and gave his approval, saying it was now only going to take a few clicks to get to where the individual wants to go.

"The agenda items for all the boards are so much easier to find. We also have a live map on there that will tell you what bridge and road projects we have going on. It even has our cities and towns on there, water districts, schools, and veteran services," Delozier said.

Commissioners pointed out the project map doesn't look like a lot is going on right now, but that has to do with the winter weather. Work priorities currently center on keeping roads and bridges clear of snow and ice.

DeLozier said the new website also includes something for veterans.

"We want our veterans to know they can go to our county website and find the resources they need. We are excited about this because we wanted to increase our transparency, and this is one way of doing it," DeLozier said.

District 2 Commissioner Steve Hendrix and District 3 Commissioner Ron Burrows also voiced approval.

"The launching of our new county website today reinforces our commitment to transparency and accessibility," Hendrix said. "Our goal — when we decided to do this last year — was to build a more informed and engaged user friendly website. We believe that this transparency is the foundation of trust we wish to have. Through this website, we hope to build an even stronger connection between our citizens and the county that we represent."

Commissioner Burrows said the original website, built nine years ago, was created with no budget.

"But we're opening a new chapter today. There's been a lot of changes happening since nine years ago and we can't just continue cobbling things together," he said.

He credited Dickinson and the IT staff for making the commissioners aware that the software was unsupported and that the county's website was extremely vulnerable to possible cyberthreats.

"The timing was just right. When new people come on board, it's good. Sometimes we can't see the forest for the trees. This was a real opportunity to update, to make it more navigable," Burrows said.