County grand juries now meet twice a month

Jul. 21—Hunt County grand juries, which have been busy enough examining felony cases for possible indictment during monthly sessions, are now meeting twice as often.

District Attorney Noble D. Walker Jr. said it is not because there is an increase in crime, per se.

"It is pretty much based on the increases in the county's population," he said.

Grand juries had been scheduled for six-month terms, with one panel starting in January and meeting once per month for consideration of cases by the 196th District Court. Another grand jury had been seated in July for consideration of cases by the 354th District Court.

Starting this month, a grand jury will be active for each court.

"Each court is going to keep a jury year round," Walker said. "We're going to two meetings a month now."

The grand jury for the 196th District Court, which had been expected to conclude its term in June, met again July 15. That panel issued more than two dozen indictments.

Next month, the 196th District Court grand jury will meet August 12. The panel for the 354th is set to convene Aug. 26.

"And then we're scheduled to meet every two weeks," Walker said.

196th District Court Judge Andrew Bench and 354th District Court Judge Keli Aiken are on board with the changes, said Walker. He noted the doubling of grand jury sessions is not necessarily tied to a corresponding surge in felony cases.

"It is not so much the sheer volume lately," Walker said.

Instead it is in response to the most recent Census, which revealed Hunt County had a population of 99,807 people in 2020, an increase of 13,678 residents, or 13.7 percent from 2010.

"That is a big part of it, trying to look ahead for future growth," Walker said.

The shift in schedule has also resulted in the need to make additional changes in how the grand jury operates. For one, the panel would traditionally meet in the 354th District Court jury room, which usually would be open when it met monthly.

But as there is little open space available in the Hunt County courthouse, meeting twice a month means the grand jury is meeting in the Auxiliary Courtroom at 2700 Johnson Street.

"That's the Hunt County Commissioners courtroom," Walker said.

There is one significant advantage to having the grand jury so often.

"By going twice a month, it means it won't be twice as long of a day for the grand jury," Walker said.

The July 15 grand jury issued an indictment for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon against Kindick Glen Williams of Dallas. Williams allegedly threatened a female with a firearm on June 3. Williams was arrested that day by the Royse City Police Department and as of Wednesday was in custody in the Hunt County Detention Center on $130,000 bond. He also faces charges of continuous family violence and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Wayland Shane Barger of Quinlan was indicted on separate charges of deadly conduct by discharging a firearm. Barger was alleged to have discharged firearms at the direction of two people on March 25 and is currently free on $80,000 bond.