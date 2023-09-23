County groups gather on the field of play

Sep. 23—ASHTABULA — Five groups of workers in Ashtabula County gathered together in a different way on Saturday to raise money and have some fun.

The Ashtabula Police Department, Ashtabula Cunty Sheriff's Department, Signature Health, Ashtabula County Juvenile Court and Ashtabula County Children Services all fielded softball teams for a tournament at Massucci field with some money going to the charity of choice of the winning teams.

Ashtabula County Juvenile Court Administrator Andrew Misiak said the seed for the event started this summer after the juvenile court moved into the city building.

"Within two weeks Signature Health came to us and essentially, challenged us," Misiak said of the softball challenge that was then expanded to the other teams.

"All of these organizations are community partners and this type of event really enhances our working relationship," he said.