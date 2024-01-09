County to hear from volunteer fire departments

Jan. 8—The Ector County Commissioners will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday in the commissioners' courtroom, 1010 E. Eighth St.

As part of the busy agenda, commissioners are expected to receive an update from the West Odessa Volunteer Fire Department regarding American Rescue Plan Act Funds.

Commissioners also are slated to consider, discuss, and take any necessary action on quotes from Metro Fire for the South Ector County Volunteer Fire Department's purchase of a brush truck and light rescue truck using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. The purchase is being made through the National Purchasing Partners Bid Cooperative.

Commissioners are also expected to review, discuss and possible act on changes made to the Kellus Turner Park design and authorize the county judge to sign all documents associated with that agenda item. The propose changes will not affect the project's original cost.

County Judge Dustin Fawcett said the county is putting a lot of emphasis on the park, which includes an Ector County Sheriff's station.

"The park is arguably going to be the safest park in all of Ector County," Fawcett said.

A vendor fair is planned for early March with funds going to the South Odessa Volunteer Fire Department. Fawcett said community member Michelle Spinks is leading that.

"We're trying to bolster the park and help it be the best it can be," Fawcett said.

Other items on the agenda are:

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action on specifications for a 2024 Chevy Silverado for the Planning and Development Department.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action to approve the Consent to Leasehold Deed of Trust between T. Aero II, LLC, and Alliance Bank Central Texas regarding two hangars located at Odessa Schlemeyer Airport and to authorize the county judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action regarding the Recruiter Model Service Agreement with Recourse Communications Inc. (RCI) and the ratification document associated with this agreement, and authorize the county judge, county commissioners, and county clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

Fawcett said the county is working with the recruitment firm to find jailers to for the expanded county jail in order to bring back as many inmates as possible to Ector County.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action on a Replat of Block 16, Lot 21, Corrected Clearwater Mesa Section 2, in Section 35, Block 43, Precinct #4 and authorize the county judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action to accept a donation (portion of 3rd Street) of a public road within Lynx Estate, being a plat of a 15.0-acre tract out of Section 33, Block 42, and for Ector County to accept the maintenance of this road.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action regarding the acceptance and maintenance of the newly reconstructed County Road 307 (S. Wheeler Road) from approximately 3,783-feet south of State Highway 302 and County Road 307 intersection to Winkler County Road 404 (7.32 miles) and authorize the county judge to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action to approve a line-item transfer to FMLR fund, Public Works, Special Departmental Equipment, 002-810-5507 from Road Maintenance, 002-810-5241 for $10,000.00 and authorize the county judge and county clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action to approve a budget amendment to General Fund, Library, Library supplies, 001-690-5185 for $8,800, Subscriptions, 001-690-5207 for $7,500, Software Maintenance Contracts, 001-690-5283 for $3,400.00, and to Donated Revenues, 001-4171 for $19,700.00 and authorize the county judge and county clerk to sign all documents associated with this agenda item.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action regarding the Ector County Monthly Treasurer's Reports for September 2023 and October 2023 and authorize the county judge and county commissioners to sign all documents associated with this agenda item. In addition, it is requested that these reports be archived with the official minutes of this meeting.

— To consider, discuss and take any necessary action to approve the Accounts Payable Fund Requirements Report for Jan. 9, 202, and review County financial statements and reports.

— An executive session.