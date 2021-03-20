County hires environmental deputy

Mar. 20—Men pick up bags and bags of household trash where Elm Grove Road crosses Spaniard Creek.

Muskogee County Environmental Deputy Derek Apple said that mess wasn't the worst example of illegal dumping he had seen on his first week on the job.

"I've got a contractor out right now that is picking up some of the larger items," Apple said on Thursday. "A mile from here yesterday, he picked up some mattresses, some carpet. My understanding is that, out west of town, there is a piano by the side of the road."

Muskogee County Sheriff's Office recently hired Apple, a retired Muskogee police officer and a sheriff's deputy from 2014-2019, to help the county control illegal dumping.

Apple said concern over COVID-19 prompted the Muskogee County/City Detention Facility to go on a lockdown in spring 2020, so county inmates were not able to pick up trash. As a result, illegal dumping along county roads has become a problem over the past year.

"Instead of disposing of it properly, they bring it out here and dump it," Apple said. "And the citizens get to pay for us to come pick it up and dispose of it."

District 1 Muskogee County Commissioner Ken Doke said newly-elected Sheriff Andy Simmons suggested getting a new deputy to handle dumping issues.

He said that for the past week inmates picked up "dozens and dozens of illegal sites."

"They've done a good job of catching up," Doke said. "It's going to take a little bit. They're using equipment."

Doke said Apple is responsible for investigating illegal dumping sites.

"The purpose of having a deputy running the program is so we can prosecute anyone we find," Doke said. "They're looking for identifying information."

Undersheriff Greg Martin said the county had received calls from residents concerned with illegal dumping.

"We wanted to make sure we had an environmental deputy who had some experience with the sheriff's office," he said, adding that Apple was "able and capable of working cases and sending them to the DA with a good relationship with our office and knowing our rules and our policies."

It also was important that the deputy have a good relationship with county commissioners, Martin said.

"Without their input, our office would be somewhat at a loss because they know the roads, they know where the problem spots are, as well as our deputies," Martin said.

Martin said he wanted county residents to know that reports of illegal dumping will be investigated, "and we will be following up the cases with fines for illegal dumping."

Punishment for dumping on public or private property without consent ranges from $200 to $5,000, up to 30 days in jail, or both, according to Oklahoma Statutes.

"This has been something we had, but we needed to tweak it as best as we can," Martin said.

Apple is receiving training on how to handle such issues as tires, illegal dumping by businesses or hazardous materials.

"There is a process where we can get assistance from the Environmental Protection Agency," he said. "It's a new program we're wanting to do."

Martin said it costs a lot of money to clean up large dump sites.

"We have had in the past where construction companies or roofing companies would do jobs in other counties and bring that trash to Muskogee County and dump it," he said. "It's important we find out who's doing it. When you have illegal trash dumping, you have little children who could go out there and get involved with some chemicals or old refrigerators. There's always something out there that can hurt a child as well as hurt an adult."

You can help

—To report illegal trash dumping in Muskogee County, call (918) 577-6906.