County hires law firm to conduct internal review of Children & Youth Services

Jul. 16—Luzerne County has retained the Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders law firm to conduct an internal review of the county Children & Youth Services agency, acting county Manager Romilda Crocamo announced Thursday.

The move comes nine days after Joanne Van Saun, the agency's former director, was charged with obstruction and endangering the welfare of children.

The state attorney general's office alleges that Van Saun directed Children & Youth employees to falsely terminate reports of child abuse and neglect, to clear a crushing backlog of reports.

Van Saun retired as of July 1 and was arraigned on the misdemeanor charges in Harrisburg district court on July 6.

Since then, county officials have provided little comment about the matter, citing potential ongoing investigations.

— STAFF REPORT