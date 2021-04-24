County to house warrants for Eustace

Apr. 24—The Henderson County Sheriff's Office will now keep the Eustace Municipal Court arrest warrants and Sheriff Botie Hillhouse likes that just fine.

Commissioners Court voted to keep the warrants on the county system on Tuesday.

"It's going to cause us a little more work, but I truly like having them here because if they're not housed here at the sheriff's office, sometimes we can't see them," Hillhouse said.

That's important if the county pulls someone over who is wanted for a charge out of Eustace. With them in the county system, other entities within the county will also benefit.

"It'll help us deter some crime and I think it's going to be a good thing," he said.

The warrants will be integrated into the county system in phases. Hillhouse estimated there will be about 200 of them. Previously, they were being kept by the city of Seven Points.

The Eustace City Council has already approved the agreement.

Another agenda item on Tuesday also involved the HCSO. The county is transferring two paid positions from the maintenance department to the sheriff.

County Judge Wade McKinney said heretofore, maintenance in the jail facility has been under the supervision of the maintenance department. However, by statute, the sheriff is responsible for upkeep of the jail.

"Having a split supervisory role of maintenance is ineffective," McKinney said.

The two employees who will be moved under jail supervision have already been performing maintenance tasks in the jail. Jail maintenance will still be budgeted by Commissioners Court. A budget amendment was passed on Tuesday reflecting the change.

In other action, Commissioners declared April 18 through 24 National Crime Victims Rights Week.

Leslie Saunders of the Henderson County Help Center read a proclamation concerning the resolution.

"Thank you for what you do and continue to do and your support staff who take care of these unfortunate people in Henderson County," said Scott Tuley, Precinct 2 Commissioner.

Commissioners also authorized payment of 2021 bills totaling $412,053.05.