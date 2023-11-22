County infrastructure expanding

Nov. 22—County infrastructure continues to expand, with six utility permits getting the go-ahead at Monday's County Commissioners meeting, along with a payment on the jail remodeling project and the appointment of Bret Callahan as flood plain administrator for the Rogers County Planning Commission.

Callahan's appointment is another step forward as officials embrace and meet the demandd of a growing population and the related upward trends in construction.

Earlier this month, county officials addressed members of the Claremore Chamber of Commerce, giving them a district-by-district report on upgrades to roads and bridges, and an overall look at all sides of the county's growth picture.

Based on U.S. Census reports, Rogers County is expected to exceed 100,000 residents by the end of 2024. Utility permits, as well as commercial and residential building permits, reflect that growth.

The number of residential permits peaked in 2000 with 504, up from 488 in 2022. Construction costs have also increased dramatically, hitting a record $114.5 million last year. Increased cost of materials and supplies, sometimes in short supply, has driven that figure.

Dealing with floodplain construction issues is part of the challenge for planners and the Board of County Commissioners, who have the final say in many instances.

Callahan is a current employee at planning and zoning and has taken classes to assist with flood plain issues.

Planning Commission Director Missy Richardson said the county is dealing with a growing number of people who want to build in existing flood zones. According to the Planning Commission web page, about 15% of the land in Rogers County is in the flood plain, subject to the dangers of flash flooding.

"We've had five elevation certificate requests in the last weeks, and we continue getting applications," Richardson said. "[Callahan] will take the lead role. I'll be the alternate."

According to the web page: "The Planning Commission Office administers local and federal development rules, meant to limit damage and protect lives, and maintains floodplain maps. Rogers County floodplains are areas likely to flood when creeks rise and flow over their banks. Every creek and lake has a floodplain, regardless of whether it is mapped or not. The Planning Commission Office maintains floodplain maps, administers floodplain regulations, provides information to help protect property impacted by floodplains and reviews applications to build or remodel in the floodplain. The work the Planning Commission Office does ensures that Rogers County is compliant with FEMA rules, protects lives and properties, and allows Rogers County residents access to more affordable, federally-backed flood insurance."

While residential building permits have seen a slight decline to date over the past year, the investment is up significantly due to rising construction costs.

Phone, gas and water buildouts approved in mostly rural areas of Rogers County, Monday, impact all three county districts.

—District 1: Chelsea Gas Authority will cross South 4210 Road approximately .2 miles south of East 440 Road, going approximately 1,358 feet north. Rural Water District 3 will be crossing East 370 Road just east of South 4170 Road with 1,150 feet of expansion.

—District 2: ONG will cross East Knightsbridge Road approximately 1.46 miles south and 3.34 miles east of the junction of U.S. 169 and S.H. 20 going 2,361 feet south and 1,103 feet east.

—District 3: AT&T will be crossing and running parallel to East Country Club Road, east and west of South 4180 Road for 5,200 feet. ONG will cross South Greenway Drive approximately 1.45 miles southwest of the junction of S.H. 266 and S.H. 66, described as 770 feet north and 2,303 feet west. ONG will be crossing South 4110 Road approximately 1.28 miles south and 3.26 miles west of the junction of S.H. 20 and S.H. 88 for 2,085 feet.

Another growing demand in the county is the need for more beds in the county jail.

Miller-Tippens Construction submitted a request for payment of $28,447.33 for continued work at the jail. Commissioners approved the payment, which includes costs associated with the remodeling project started in 2021. The project has gone more than a year past the original completion date.

"Is this it?" Commissioner Dan DeLozier asked about the latest invoice.

"We are getting close," was the response.

A final payment of $186,546.89 will come due upon completion. The final cost is expected to be around $4.2 million.

Chairman Ron Burrows said the project has been paid without asking county taxpayers for a dime.

"By strategically leveraging the resources that became available, such as the CARES Act funds and American Rescue Plan Act funds, this alleviates the burden on taxpayers to fund essential projects such as the jail," Burrows said. "In the face of the pandemic and the need for social distancing measures, this investment in upgrading our jail was of utmost importance. It not only ensures the safety and well-being of our inmates and staff but also contributes to the overall public health and security of our community."

Commissioners opted to remodel the existing Amos G. Ward Detention Center over the expense of building a new jail. The goal was to improve the facility while increasing the number of beds from 50 to 75. The project was initially slated for completion in June 2022. The original cost estimate was $3,242,600. This figure was adjusted upward to $3,730,937.93, according to Progress reports earlier this year.

In addition to the original construction plans, upgrades to the kitchen were added, along with a camera system and jail control system. The final cost is around $4.2 million.

In other action, commissioners approved the continuance of a lease agreement with the Army Corps of Engineers to operate and maintain the Port 33 Landing area in Rogers County, east of Inola. Burrows said the lease has been in place for a long time.

Commissioners appointed Samantha Sherman with the County Clerk's office to pursue reclamation of "unclaimed property" held by the state of Oklahoma.

Sherman explained the clerk's office had received a notice from a vendor of an overpayment that had been sent to the State Treasurer's Office. The vendor had sent the payment to the state, instead of directly refunding to the county.

Upon review of "unclaimed property" held with the state, Sherman identified 22 such claims.

The county also approved an Interlocal Agreement between Rogers County Sheriff's Office, Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics and the Roger County District Attorney's office for drug task force.